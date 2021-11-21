How former area college players fared in the NFL in Week 11:
WSU
OT Andre Dillard, Philadelphia: In a reserve role, helped the Eagles for 242 yards with a 4.8 average and three touchdowns but helped to allow three sacks in a 40-29 win against New Orleans.
DT Daniel Ekuale, New England: On the practice squad, did not play in the 25-0 win Thursday at Atlanta.
LB Frankie Luvu, Carolina: In a reserve role, he had one assisted tackle and a fumble recovery in the Panthers' 27-21 loss to Washington.
QB Gardner Minshew, Philadelphia: He did not play in the 40-29 victory against New Orleans.
WR Dezmon Patmon, Indianapolis: In a reserve role, was targeted once but did not make the catch in a 41-15 win at Buffalo.
DB Jalen Thompson, Arizona: Started at safety and had six tackles, including five solo, with a pass defensed in the Cardinals' 23-13 victory at Seattle.
WR Easop Winston, New Orleans: On the practice squad, did not play in the Saints’ 40-29 loss at Philadelphia.
Idaho
WR Jeff Cotton, Jacksonville: On the practice squad, did not play in the Jaguars' 30-10 loss to San Francisco.
OL Jesse Davis, Miami: Started at right tackle, and the Dolphins rans for 115 yards with a 3.5 average and a touchdown in a 24-17 victory at the N.Y. Jets.
RB Elijhaa Penny, New York Giants: Plays today at Tampa Bay.
LB Kaden Elliss, New Orleans: In a reserve role, he had one special teams tackle in the Saints' 40-29 loss at Phiadelphia.
DL Benson Mayowa, Seattle: Started at outside linebacker and had four tackles, including one solo stop, in the Seahawks' 23-13 loss against Arizona.
Also
QB Jake Luton (Idaho, Oregon State), Seattle: On the practice squad, did not play in the Seahawks' 23-13 loss against Arizona.