Here is a look at how former area college players fared in the NFL in Week 1:
WSU
OT Andre Dillard, Philadelphia: Came off the bench to help the Eaglles beat the Falcons 32-6. Philadelphia did not allow a sack but ran for just 67 yards.
DT Daniel Ekuale, New England: Was let go at the end of August by the Jaguars and signed to the Patriots' practice squad Sept. 5. Did not play in Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Dolphins
LB Frankie Luvu, Carolina: Played in a reserve role and recorded one assisted tackle on special teams in the Panthers' 19-14 win against the Jets.
QB Gardner Minshew, Philadelphia: Was inactive for the opener against the Falcons.
WR Dezmon Patmon, Indianapolis: Was put on injured reserve list on Sept. 2.
DB Jalen Thompson, Arizona: Started and made two assisted tackles in the Cardinals' 38-13 win against the Titans.
WR Easop Winston, New Orleans: On the Saints' practice squad, did not play in the Saints' 38-3 win against the Packers in Jacksonville, Fla.
Idaho
WR Jeff Cotton (2018-19), Jacksonville: Released Aug. 31, then re-signed to the Jags' practice squad Sept. 1. Was not active for Jacksonville's 37-21 loss to the Texans.
OL Jesse Davis (20010-14), Miami Dolphins
LB Kaden Elliss (2015-18), New Orleans: Recovered a fumble in the Saints' 38-3 victory against the Packers in Jacksonville, Fla.
DL Benson Mayowa (2009-12), Seattle Seahawks: Made two assisted tackles, both for loss, with two quarterback hits, including a sack of Carson Wentz for a 10-yard loss, as the Seahawks beat the Colts 28-16.
RB Elijhaa Penny (2014-15), New York Giants: Started and had one target with no catches, and no carries out of the backfield, as the Giants lost 27-13 to the Broncos.
Also
QB Jake Luton (2014-15, also Oregon State), Seattle Seahawks: Was not active for the Seahawks' 28-16 win against the Colts.