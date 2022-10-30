How former area college players fared in the NFL in Week 8:
WSU
OT Andre Dillard, Philadelphia: In a reserve role, he helped the Eagles to rush for 111 yards (a 5.6 average) with a touchdown but helped to allow three sacks in their 35-13 win against Pittsburgh.
DT Daniel Ekuale, New England: He did not record a statistic in a reserve role in the Patriots' 22-17 victory at the New York Jets.
LB Frankie Luvu, Carolina: In a reserve role, he finished with five tackles, including four solo stops, with two tackles for loss, a quarterback hurry and a sack for 13 yards as the Panthers fell 37-34 in overtime at Atlanta.
QB Gardner Minshew, Philadelphia: In a reserve role, he went 1-for-2 passing for 23 yards and had a kneeldown in his first appearance of the season as the Eagles beat Pittsburgh 35-13.
WR Dezmon Patmon, Indianapolis: On the practice squad, he did not play in the Colts' 17-16 loss to Washington.
DB Jalen Thompson, Arizona: A starter at safety, he had six solo tackles in the Cardinals' 34-26 loss at Minnesota.
WR River Cracraft, Miami: He was not active for the Dolphins' 31-27 win at Detroit.
WR Calvin Jackson, Miami: On the practice squad, did not play in the Dolphins' 31-27 win at Detroit.
CB Jaylen Watson, Kansas City: The Chiefs were off this week.
OT Abe Lucas, Seattle: The starter on the right side, he helped the Seahawks run for 87 yards, a 2.5 average, with one touchdowns, but also helped to allow three sacks as the Seahawks beat the New York Giants 27-13.
Idaho
OL Jesse Davis, Pittsburgh: In a reserve role, he helped the Steelers rush for 144 yards, a 6.0 average, but helped to allow six sacks in their 35-13 loss at Pittsburgh.
LB Kaden Elliss, New Orleans: The starter at the SAM position, he finished with one assisted tackle and a quarterback hit in the Saints' 24-0 victory against Las Vegas.
LB Christian Elliss, Philadelphia: On the practice squad, did not play in the Eagles' 35-13 win against Pittsburgh.
