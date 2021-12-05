How former area college players fared in the NFL in Week 13:
WSU
OT Andre Dillard, Philadelphia: In a reserve role, helped the Eagles run for 185 yards with a 4.5 average and one touchdown but helped to allow two sacks in the Eagles’ 33-18 win at the N.Y. Jets.
DT Daniel Ekuale, New England: On the practice squad, and the Patriots play today at Buffalo.
LB Frankie Luvu, Carolina: Panthers were on a bye this week.
QB Gardner Minshew, Philadelphia: Was activated for the first time this season for an injured Jalen Hurts and was impressive, going 20-for-25 passing with 242 yards and two touchdowns in a 33-18 win at the N.Y. Jets.
WR Dezmon Patmon, Indianapolis: In a reserve role, was not targeted in a 31-0 win at Texas.
DB Jalen Thompson, Arizona: Started at safety, finished with 10 total tackles, including seven solo stops, had a pass defensed and an interception in the Cardinals' 33-22 win at Chicago.
WR Easop Winston, New Orleans: On the practice squad, did not play in the Saints’ 27-17 loss Thursday against Dallas.
Idaho
WR Jeff Cotton, Jacksonville: On the practice squad, did not play in the Jaguars’ 30-10 loss to San Francisco.
OL Jesse Davis, Miami: Started at right tackle, and the Dolphins ran for 68 yards with a 2.7 average but helped to allow two sacks in a 20-9 win against the N.Y. Giants.
RB Elijhaa Penny, New York Giants: In a reserve role, he did not have a carry in the 20-9 loss at Miami.
LB Kaden Elliss, New Orleans: Was not active in the Saints' 27-17 loss Thursday against Dallas.
DL/LB Benson Mayowa, Seattle: Started at linebacker and registered two tackles, including one solo stop, in the Seahawks' 30-23 victory against San Francisco.
Also
QB Jake Luton (Idaho, Oregon State), Miami: Signed to the practice squad Nov. 17, did not play in the Dolphins' 20-9 win against the N.Y. Giants.