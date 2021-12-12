How former area college players fared in the NFL in Week 14:
WSU
OT Andre Dillard, Philadelphia: Eagles had a bye this week.
DT Daniel Ekuale, New England: Patriots had a bye this week.
LB Frankie Luvu, Carolina: Was not active for the 29-21 loss to Atlanta.
QB Gardner Minshew, Philadelphia: Eagles had a bye this week.
WR Dezmon Patmon, Indianapolis: Colts had a bye this week.
DB Jalen Thompson, Arizona: Cardinals host L.A. Rams on Monday.
WR Easop Winston, New Orleans: Promoted from the practice squad, he caught the only pass he was targeted for for five yards, and had four punt returns for 54 yards in the Saints' 30-9 win at the N.Y. Jets.
Idaho
WR Jeff Cotton, Jacksonville: On the practice squad, did not play in the Jaguars’ 20-0 loss at Tennessee.
OL Jesse Davis, Miami: Dolphins had a bye this week.
RB Elijhaa Penny, New York Giants: In a reserve role, he had one carry for 8 yards in the Giants' 37-21 loss at the L.A. Chargers.
LB Kaden Elliss, New Orleans: Was inactive for the Saints' 30-9 win at the N.Y. Jets.
DL/LB Benson Mayowa, Seattle: Started at linebacker and registered three tackles, including two solo stops, in the Seahawks' 33-13 win at Houston.
Also
QB Jake Luton (Idaho, Oregon State), Miami: Dolphins had a bye this week.