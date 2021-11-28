How former area college players fared in the NFL in Week 12:

WSU

OT Andre Dillard, Philadelphia: In a reserve role, helped the Eagles run for 208 yards with a 6.3 average and one touchdown but helped to allow one sack in the Eagles' 13-7 loss at the N.Y. Giants.

DT Daniel Ekuale, New England: On the practice squad, did not play in the Patriots' 36-13 win against Tennessee.

LB Frankie Luvu, Carolina: In a reserve role, he had a fumble return for 28 yards in the Panthers’ 33-10 loss at Miami.

QB Gardner Minshew, Philadelphia: He did not play in the 13-7 loss at the N.Y. Giants.

WR Dezmon Patmon, Indianapolis: In a reserve role, was not targeted in a 38-31 loss to Tampa Bay.

DB Jalen Thompson, Arizona: Cardinals have a bye week.

WR Easop Winston, New Orleans: On the practice squad, did not play in the Saints’ 31-6 loss to Buffalo on Thursday.

Idaho

WR Jeff Cotton, Jacksonville: On the practice squad, did not play in the Jaguars’ 30-10 loss to San Francisco.

OL Jesse Davis, Miami: Started at right tackle, and the Dolphins ran for 111 yards with a 2.8 average and two touchdown but helped to allow two sacks in a 33-10 win against Carolina.

RB Elijhaa Penny, New York Giants: In a reserve role, he did not have a carry in the 13-7 win against Philadelphia.

LB Kaden Elliss, New Orleans: In a reserve role, he had one sack for a 3-yard loss in the Saints’ 31-6 loss to Buffalo on Thursday.

DL Benson Mayowa, Seattle: Plays Monday at Washington.

Also

QB Jake Luton (Idaho, Oregon State), Seattle: On the practice squad, and the Seahawks play Monday at Washington.

