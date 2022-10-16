How former area college players fared in the NFL in Week 6:
WSU
OT Andre Dillard, Philadelphia: Was activated from the injured reserve list Saturday, played a reserve role in helping the Eagles to run for 136 yards, a 3.5-yard average, with a touchdown but also allowing four sacks in their 26-17 win against Dallas.
DT Daniel Ekuale, New England: In a reserve role, he finished with two solo tackles in the Patriots' 38-15 win at Cleveland.
LB Frankie Luvu, Carolina: Was not active for the Panthers' 24-10 loss at the L.A. Rams.
QB Gardner Minshew, Philadelphia: Did not play in the Eagles' 26-17 win against Dallas.
WR Dezmon Patmon, Indianapolis: On the practice squad, did not play in the Colts' 34-27 win against Jacksonville.
DB Jalen Thompson, Arizona: A starter at safety, he had seven tackles, including five solo stops, in the Cardinals' 19-9 loss at Seattle.
WR River Cracraft, Miami: In a reserve role, he was targeted once but did not make the catch in the Dolphins' 24-16 loss to Minnesota.
CB Jaylen Watson, Kansas City: In a starting role, he finished with six tackles, including five solo stops, as the Chiefs fell 24-20 to Buffalo.
OT Abe Lucas, Seattle: The starter on the right side, he helped the Seahawks run for 136 yards, a 4.5-yard average, with one touchdown, but helped to allow five sacks as they beat the Cardinals 19-9.
OT Liam Ryan, Seattle: Was released from the practice squad Oct. 10.
Idaho
OL Jesse Davis, Pittsburgh: As a reserve, he helped the Steelers rush for 77 yards, an average of 2.7 per carry, but helped to allow two sacks in a 20-18 win against Tampa Bay.
LB Kaden Elliss, New Orleans: In a reserve role, he finished with one sack for a 10-yard loss in the Saints' 30-26 loss to Cincinnati.
LB Christian Elliss, Philadelphia: Was on the practice squad, did not play in the Eagles' 26-17 win against Dallas.
