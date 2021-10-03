Giants Saints Football

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, left, throws as he is under pressure from New Orleans linebacker Kaden Elliss during the first half of Sunday's game.

 Associated Press

How former area college players fared in the NFL in Week 4:

WSU

OT Andre Dillard, Philadelphia: Started on the left side, helped the Eagles rush for 103 yards and a 5.4 average but helped to allow three sacks in a 42-30 loss against Kansas City.

DT Daniel Ekuale, New England: Did not play in the Patriots' 19-17 loss to Tampa Bay.

LB Frankie Luvu, Carolina: In a reserve role, had one pass defensed in the Panthers' 36-28 loss at Dallas.

QB Gardner Minshew, Philadelphia: Was not active for the Eagles' 42-30 loss against Kansas City.

WR Dezmon Patmon, Indianapolis: Was put on injured reserve list on Sept. 2, did not play in the Colts' 27-17 win at Miami.

DB Jalen Thompson, Arizona: Started at safety, had a team-best 10 tackles and one pass defense in the Cardinals' 37-20 win at the Los Angeles Rams.

WR Easop Winston, New Orleans: On the practice squad, did not play in the Saints' 27-17 loss to the Giants.

Idaho

WR Jeff Cotton, Jacksonville: On the practice squad, did not play in the Jaguars' 24-21 loss Thursday at Cincinnati.

OL Jesse Davis, Miami: Started at left guard, and the Dolphins only ran for 35 yards and allowed three sacks in the 27-17 loss to Indianapolis.

RB Elijhaa Penny, New York Giants: Started at fullback, did not have any stats in a 27-17 win at New Orleans.

LB Kaden Elliss (2015-18), New Orleans: In a reserve role, he finished with three tackles and one quarterback hit in a 27-17 loss to the Giants.

DL Benson Mayowa (2009-12), Seattle: Was not active for the Seahawks' 28-21 win at San Francisco.

Also

QB Jake Luton (2014-15, also Oregon State), Seattle: Released earlier this week but re-signed to the practice squad, did not play in the Seahawks' 28-21 win at San Francisco.