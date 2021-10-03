How former area college players fared in the NFL in Week 4:
WSU
OT Andre Dillard, Philadelphia: Started on the left side, helped the Eagles rush for 103 yards and a 5.4 average but helped to allow three sacks in a 42-30 loss against Kansas City.
DT Daniel Ekuale, New England: Did not play in the Patriots' 19-17 loss to Tampa Bay.
LB Frankie Luvu, Carolina: In a reserve role, had one pass defensed in the Panthers' 36-28 loss at Dallas.
QB Gardner Minshew, Philadelphia: Was not active for the Eagles' 42-30 loss against Kansas City.
WR Dezmon Patmon, Indianapolis: Was put on injured reserve list on Sept. 2, did not play in the Colts' 27-17 win at Miami.
DB Jalen Thompson, Arizona: Started at safety, had a team-best 10 tackles and one pass defense in the Cardinals' 37-20 win at the Los Angeles Rams.
WR Easop Winston, New Orleans: On the practice squad, did not play in the Saints' 27-17 loss to the Giants.
Idaho
WR Jeff Cotton, Jacksonville: On the practice squad, did not play in the Jaguars' 24-21 loss Thursday at Cincinnati.
OL Jesse Davis, Miami: Started at left guard, and the Dolphins only ran for 35 yards and allowed three sacks in the 27-17 loss to Indianapolis.
RB Elijhaa Penny, New York Giants: Started at fullback, did not have any stats in a 27-17 win at New Orleans.
LB Kaden Elliss (2015-18), New Orleans: In a reserve role, he finished with three tackles and one quarterback hit in a 27-17 loss to the Giants.
DL Benson Mayowa (2009-12), Seattle: Was not active for the Seahawks' 28-21 win at San Francisco.
Also
QB Jake Luton (2014-15, also Oregon State), Seattle: Released earlier this week but re-signed to the practice squad, did not play in the Seahawks' 28-21 win at San Francisco.