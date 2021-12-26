How former area college players fared in the NFL in Week 16:
WSU
OT Andre Dillard, Philadelphia: Did not play in a 34-10 win against the N.Y. Giants.
DT Daniel Ekuale, New England: In a reserve role, he finished with two solo tackles in a 33-21 loss to Buffalo.
LB Frankie Luvu, Carolina: In a reserve role, he had five tackles, including one for loss, in a 32-6 loss to Tampa Bay.
QB Gardner Minshew, Philadelphia: In a reserve role, he didn't record any statistics in a 34-10 win against the N.Y. Giants.
WR Dezmon Patmon, Indianapolis: In a reserve role, targeted once and caught a 14-yard pass for his first NFL touchdown in a 22-16 win at Arizona on Saturday.
DB Jalen Thompson, Arizona: Starting at safety, had five total tackles, including four solo stops and one for loss, in a 22-16 loss to Indianapolis on Saturday.
WR Easop Winston, New Orleans: Plays Monday vs. Dolphins.
WR River Cracraft, San Francisco: In a reserve role, he did not have any stats in a 20-17 loss at Tennesee on Thursday.
Idaho
WR Jeff Cotton, Jacksonville: On the practice squad, did not play in the Jaguars’ 26-21 loss at N.Y. Jets.
OL Jesse Davis, Miami: Plays Monday at New Orleans.
RB Elijhaa Penny, New York Giants: In a reserve role, he had one carry for 2 yards, caught four passes for 18 yards and had a special teams tackle in a 34-10 loss at Philadelphia.
LB Kaden Elliss, New Orleans: Plays Monday vs. Dolphins.
DL/LB Benson Mayowa, Seattle: In a reserve role, he had four tackles, with two solo stops and one for loss, in a 25-24 loss to Chicago.
Also
QB Jake Luton (Idaho, Oregon State), Miami: On the practice squad, plays Monday at New Orleans.