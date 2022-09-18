How former area college players fared in the NFL in Week 2:
WSU
WSU
OT Andre Dillard, Philadelphia: Started the season on the injured reserve list.
DT Daniel Ekuale, New England: Has to serve a suspension for the first two games of the season.
LB Frankie Luvu, Carolina: Starting at the WILL position, he led the visiting Panthers with 10 solo tackles, including four for loss, and a pass defensed in their 19-16 loss to the N.Y. Giants.
QB Gardner Minshew, Philadelphia: The Eagles host Minnesota at 5:30 p.m. Pacific today.
WR Dezmon Patmon, Indianapolis: In a reserve role, he was targeted six times and caught two passes for 24 yards in the visiting Colts' 24-0 loss at Jacksonville.
DB Jalen Thompson, Arizona: As a starter at safety, he had 10 tackles, including seven solo stops, and one pass defensed, as the Cardinals beat host Las Vegas 29-23 in overtime.
WR River Cracraft, Miami: As a reserve, he caught his first pro touchdown pass, a 2-yarder from Tua Tagovailoa, in the fourth quarter of the visiting Dolphins' 42-38 win against Baltimore.
QB Jarrett Guarantano, Arizona: Was on the practice squad, did not play against Las Vegas.
CB Jaylen Watson, Kansas City: Starting at cornerback, he had four tackles, including three solo stops, one pass defense and a 99-yard interception return for a touchdown that pushed the host Chiefs to a 27-24 win Thursday against the L.A. Chargers.
S Dan Isom, LA Rams: Was on the practice squad, did not play against Atlanta.
OT Abe Lucas, Seattle: He helped the visiting Seahawks to run for an average of 2.6 yards on 14 carries and also allowed quarterback Geno Smith to be sacked twice in the 27-7 loss to San Francisco.
OT Liam Ryan, Seattle: Was on the practice squad, did not play against San Francisco.
Idaho
OL Jesse Davis, Pittsburgh: He did not play in the host Steelers' 17-14 loss to the Patriots.
LB Kaden Elliss, New Orleans: In a starting role, he had two tackles on defense, including a solo stop, a pass defensed, and a special-teams assisted tackle as the host Saints lost 20-10 to Tampa Bay.
LB Christian Elliss, Philadelphia: He will be on the practice squad for the Eagles' game at 5:30 p.m. Pacific today against Minnesota.
WR Jeff Cotton, Arizona: Was on the practice squad, did not play against Las Vegas.
