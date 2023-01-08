How former area college players fared in the NFL in Week 18:
WSU
OT Andre Dillard, Philadelphia: In a reserve role, he helped the Eagles to run for 135 yards (4.0 average) with a touchdown but helped to allow three sacks as they beat the New York Giants 22-16.
DT Daniel Ekuale, New England: In a reserve role, he finished with two tackles, with a quarterback hit and a sack for a four-yard loss as the Patriots fell 35-23 at Buffalo.
LB Frankie Luvu, Carolina: The starter at WILL, he finished with six tackles, including three solo stops, two tackles for loss and a pass defensed in the Panthers' 10-7 win at New Orleans.
QB Gardner Minshew, Philadelphia: He did not play in the Eagles' 22-16 win against the New York Giants.
WR Dezmon Patmon, Indianapolis: On the practice squad, he did not play in the Colts' 32-31 loss to Houston.
DB Jalen Thompson, Arizona: The starter at safety, he finished with eight tackles, including five solo stops, and one for loss, as the Cardinals fell 38-13 at San Francisco.
WR River Cracraft, Miami: In a reserve role, he caught the only pass he was targeted for five yards in the Dolphins' 11-6 win against the New York Jets.
WR Calvin Jackson, Miami: On the practice squad, he did not play in the Dolphins' 11-6 win against the New York Jets.
CB Jaylen Watson, Kansas City: In a reserve role, he finished with two tackles, including one on special teams, in the Chiefs' 31-13 win Saturday at Las Vegas.
OT Abe Lucas, Seattle: The starter on the right side, he helped the Seahawks run for 197 yards (5.5 average) but also helped to allow three sacks as they beat the Los Angeles Rams 19-16.
QB Jarrett Guarantano, Denver: He was not active for the Broncos' 31-28 win against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Idaho
OL Jesse Davis, Pittsburgh: In a reserve role, he helped the Steelers rush for 148 yards (4.0 average) and two touchdowns but helped to allow one sack as they beat Cleveland 28-14.
LB Kaden Elliss, New Orleans: The starter at SAM, he finished with two assisted tackles in the Saints' 10-7 loss to Carolina.
LB Christian Elliss, Philadelphia: In a reserve role, he did not register a statistic in the Eagles' 22-16 win against the New York Giants.
WR Jeff Cotton, Green Bay: On the practice squad, he did not play in the Packers' 20-16 loss to Detroit.
