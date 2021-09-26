How former area college players fared in the NFL in Week 3:
WSU
OT Andre Dillard, Philadelphia: Eagles play today at Dallas.
DT Daniel Ekuale, New England: Did not play in the Patriots' 28-13 loss to New Orleans.
LB Frankie Luvu, Carolina: Had a sack for a nine-yard loss, two quarterback hits, a special-teams tackle and a forced fumble in the Panthers' 24-9 win Thursday at Houston.
QB Gardner Minshew, Philadelphia: Eagles play today at Dallas.
WR Dezmon Patmon, Indianapolis: Was put on injured reserve list on Sept. 2.
DB Jalen Thompson, Arizona: Started, had seven tackles, four solo stops and one for a loss, in the Cardinals' 31-19 win at Jacksonville.
WR Easop Winston, New Orleans: On the practice squad, did not play in Saints' 28-13 win at New England.
Idaho
WR Jeff Cotton (2018-19), Jacksonville: On the practice squad, did not play in the Jaguars' 31-19 win against Arizona.
OL Jesse Davis (2010-14), Miami: Started at left guard, helped the Dolphins run for 133 yards in 31-28 overtime loss at Las Vegas.
LB Kaden Elliss (2015-18), New Orleans: In a reserve role, he recorded four tackles, including three solo stops, and a quarterback hit in the Saints' 28-13 win at New England.
DL Benson Mayowa (2009-12), Seattle: Was inactive with a neck injury for the Seahawks' 30-17 loss at Minnesota.
RB Elijhaa Penny (2014-15), New York Giants: In a reserve role, he had two carries for 6 yards in the Giants' 17-14 loss to Atlanta.
Also
QB Jake Luton (2014-15, also Oregon State), Seattle: Was not active for the Seahawks’ 30-17 loss at Minnesota.