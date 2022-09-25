How former area college players fared in the NFL in Week 3:
WSU
OT Andre Dillard, Philadelphia: On the injured reserve list, did not play in the Eagles' 24-8 win at Washington.
DT Daniel Ekuale, New England: In a reserve role in his first week back from a league-mandated suspension, he had one solo tackle and one pass defensed in the Patriots' 37-26 loss to Baltimore.
LB Frankie Luvu, Carolina: Starting at the WILL position, he had five tackles, including four solo stops, and a forced fumble in the Panthers' 22-14 win against New Orleans.
QB Gardner Minshew, Philadelphia: He did not play in the Eagles' 24-8 win at Washington.
WR Dezmon Patmon, Indianapolis: He was not active for the Colts' 20-17 win against Kansas City.
DB Jalen Thompson, Arizona: A starter at one of the safety spots, he finished with seven tackles, including five solo stops, with one quarterback hurry and a fumble recovery in the Cardinals' 20-12 loss to the L.A. Rams.
WR River Cracraft, Miami: Called back up from the practice squad Friday, he caught his second touchdown in as many weeks, an 11-yarder in the second quarter of the Dolphins' 21-19 win against Buffalo.
QB Jarrett Guarantano, Arizona: On the practice squad, did not play in the Cardinals' 20-12 loss against the L.A. Rams.
CB Jaylen Watson, Kansas City: In a starting role, he had six solo tackles, including one for loss, with a pass defensed in the Chiefs' 20-17 loss at Indianapolis.
S Dan Isom, L.A. Rams: Was released from the practice squad and given an injury settlement Tuesday.
OT Abe Lucas, Seattle: The starter on the right side, he helped the Seahawks to rush for 112 yards for a 4.9 average but allowed two sacks in a 27-23 loss to Atlanta.
OT Liam Ryan, Seattle: On the practice squad, did not play in the Seahawks' 27-23 loss to Atlanta.
Idaho
OL Jesse Davis, Pittsburgh: Did not play in the Steelers' 29-17 loss Thursday at Cleveland.
LB Kaden Elliss, New Orleans: Starting at the SAM position, he had one solo tackle, which was for loss, and a special-teams tackle in the Saints' 22-14 loss against Carolina.
LB Christian Elliss, Philadelphia: Was on the practice squad, did not play in the Eagles' 24-8 win at Washington.
WR Jeff Cotton, Arizona: Was released from the practice squad Tuesday.
