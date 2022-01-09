How former area college players fared in the NFL in Week 18:
WSU
OT Andre Dillard, Philadelphia: Starting on the left side, he helped the Eagles to rush for 149 yards with a 4.5 average and one touchdown but helped to allow three sacks in the 51-26 loss Saturday to Dallas.
DT Daniel Ekuale, New England: In a reserve role, he didn't record any statistics in the Patriots' 33-24 loss at Miami.
LB Frankie Luvu, Carolina: In a reserve role, he had four tackles, including one on special teams, in the Panthers' 41-17 loss at Tampa Bay.
QB Gardner Minshew, Philadelphia: Was 19-for-33 for 186 yards with two touchdowns and one interception, running five times for 10 yards in the 51-26 loss Saturday to Dallas.
WR Dezmon Patmon, Indianapolis: Was not active for the Colts' 26-11 loss at Jacksonville.
DB Jalen Thompson, Arizona: In a reserve role, he finished with six tackles, including four solo stops, defended two passes and had an interception in the Cardinals' 38-30 loss to Seattle.
WR Easop Winston, New Orleans: Sent back to the practice squad, he did not play in the Saints' 30-20 win at Atlanta.
WR River Cracraft, San Francisco: In a reserve role, he didn't record any statistics in the 49ers' 27-24 win at the L.A. Rams.
Idaho
WR Jeff Cotton, Jacksonville: Back on the practice squad, he didn't play in the 26-11 victory against Indianpolis.
OL Jesse Davis, Miami: In a reserve role, he helped the Dolphins rush for 195 yards with a 4.5 average and a touchdown and helped to allow a sack in the 33-24 win against New England..
RB Elijhaa Penny, New York Giants: In a reserve role, he was targeted twice but had no catches and had one special teams tackle in the Giants' 22-7 loss to Washington.
LB Kaden Elliss, New Orleans: In a reserve role, he had two tackles, including one on special teams, in the Saints' 30-20 win at Atlanta.
DL/LB Benson Mayowa, Seattle: In a reserve role, he recorded no statistics in the Seahawks' 38-30 win at Arizona.
Also
QB Jake Luton (Idaho, Oregon State), Miami: On the practice squad, didn't play in the Dolphins' 33-24 win against New England.