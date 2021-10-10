How former area college players fared in the NFL in Week 5:
WSU
OT Andre Dillard, Philadelphia: Started on the left side, helped the Eagles rush for 91 yards and a 4.1 average with two touchdowns but helped to allow two sacks in a 21-18 win at Carolina.
DT Daniel Ekuale, New England: On the practice squad, did not play in the Patriots’ 25-22 win at Houston.
LB Frankie Luvu, Carolina: Started at WILL, did not register a tackle in the Panthers' 21-18 loss to Philadelphia.
QB Gardner Minshew, Philadelphia: Was not active for the Eagles’ 21-18 win at Carolina.
WR Dezmon Patmon, Indianapolis: Was put on injured reserve list on Sept. 2. Colts are playing today at Baltimore.
DB Jalen Thompson, Arizona: In a reserve role, had a team-high six tackles, all solo stops, in the Cardinals' 17-10 win against San Francisco.
WR Easop Winston, New Orleans: On the practice squad, did not play in the Saints’ 33-22 win at Washington.
Idaho
WR Jeff Cotton, Jacksonville: On the practice squad, did not play in the Jaguars’ 37-19 loss to Tennessee.
OL Jesse Davis, Miami: Started at right tackle, and the Dolphins only ran for 39 yards and allowed three sacks in the 45-17 loss at Tampa Bay.
RB Elijhaa Penny, New York Giants: In a reserve role, got one carry for 4 yards in the Giants' 44-20 loss at Dallas.
LB Kaden Elliss (2015-18), New Orleans: In a reserve role, he didn't register any tackles in the Saints' 33-22 win at Washington.
DL Benson Mayowa (2009-12), Seattle: Was back in a reserve role after a neck injury, made one assisted tackle in the Seahawks' 26-17 loss to the L.A. Rams.
Also
QB Jake Luton (2014-15, also Oregon State), Seattle: On the practice squad, did not play in the Seahawks’ 26-17 loss to the L.A. Rams.