How former area college players fared in the NFL in Week 15:

WSU

OT Andre Dillard, Philadelphia: Play on Tuesday against Washington.

DT Daniel Ekuale, New England: In a reserve role, did not record any statistics in the Patriots' 27-17 loss at Indianapolis on Saturday.

LB Frankie Luvu, Carolina: In a reserve role, he had two tackles, with one solo stop, in the Panthers' 31-14 loss at Buffalo.

QB Gardner Minshew, Philadelphia: Play on Tuesday against Washington.

WR Dezmon Patmon, Indianapolis: In a reserve role, was not targeted in the Colts' 27-17 win Saturday against New England.

DB Jalen Thompson, Arizona: In a reserve role, he had 10 tackles, including eight solo stops, in the Cardinals' 30-12 loss at Detroit.

WR Easop Winston, New Orleans: Did not play in the Saints' 9-0 win at Tampa Bay.

WR River Cracraft, San Francisco: In a reserve role, had one special teams tackle in the 49ers' 31-13 win against Atlanta.

Idaho

WR Jeff Cotton, Jacksonville: On the practice squad, did not play in the Jaguars’ 30-16 loss to Houston.

OL Jesse Davis, Miami: Started at right tackle, helped the Dolphins to run for 183 yards with a 4.4 average and two touchdowns but also helped to allow one sack in a 30-24 win against the New York Jets.

RB Elijhaa Penny, New York Giants: In a reserve role, he had one special teams tackle in a 21-6 loss to Dallas.

LB Kaden Elliss, New Orleans: Not active in the Saints' 9-0 win at Tampa Bay.

DL/LB Benson Mayowa, Seattle: Play on Tuesday at L.A. Rams

Also

QB Jake Luton (Idaho, Oregon State), Miami: On the practice squad, did not play in the 30-24 win against the New York Jets.

