New Orleans quarterback Taysom Hill is tackled by Carolina defensive end Marquis Haynes and outside linebacker Frankie Luvu, right, in the first half of Sunday's game.

 Associated Press

How former area college players fared in the NFL in Week 17:

WSU

OT Andre Dillard, Philadelphia: In a reserve role, he helped the Eagles to rush for 118 yards with a 3.5 average and two touchdown in the 20-16 victory at Washington.

DT Daniel Ekuale, New England: In a reserve role, he didn't record any statistics in the Patriots' 50-10 win against Jacksonville.

LB Frankie Luvu, Carolina: Starting in the middle, he had nine tackles, including six solo stops and three for loss, in the Panthers' 18-10 loss at New Orelans.

QB Gardner Minshew, Philadelphia: Did not play in the Eagles' 20-16 win at Washington.

WR Dezmon Patmon, Indianapolis: In a reserve role, he was targeted once but didn't catch it in the Colts' 23-20 loss to Las Vegas.

DB Jalen Thompson, Arizona: Starting at safety, he had six total tackles, including three solo stops and a quarterback hit, in the Cardinals' 25-22 victory at Dallas.

WR Easop Winston, New Orleans: Sent back to the practice squad, he did not see any time in the Saints' 18-10 victory against Carolina.

WR River Cracraft, San Francisco: In a reserve role, he had one special teams tackle in the 49ers' 23-7 win against Houston.

Idaho

WR Jeff Cotton, Jacksonville: Playing in his first career game, he did not record any statistics in the Jaguars' 50-10 loss at New England.

OL Jesse Davis, Miami: Starting at right tackle, he helped the Dolphins to run for 74 yards with a 4.6 average but helped to allow four sacks in a 34-3 loss at Tennessee.

RB Elijhaa Penny, New York Giants: In a reserve role, he didn't record any statistics in the Giants' 29-3 loss at Chicago.

LB Kaden Elliss, New Orleans: In a reserve role, he did not record any statistics in the Saints' 18-10 win against Carolina.

DL/LB Benson Mayowa, Seattle: Starting on the outside, he had no statistics in the Seahawks' 51-29 win against Detroit.

Also

QB Jake Luton (Idaho, Oregon State), Miami: On the practice squad, didn't play in a 34-3 loss at Tennessee.

