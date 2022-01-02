How former area college players fared in the NFL in Week 17:
WSU
OT Andre Dillard, Philadelphia: In a reserve role, he helped the Eagles to rush for 118 yards with a 3.5 average and two touchdown in the 20-16 victory at Washington.
DT Daniel Ekuale, New England: In a reserve role, he didn't record any statistics in the Patriots' 50-10 win against Jacksonville.
LB Frankie Luvu, Carolina: Starting in the middle, he had nine tackles, including six solo stops and three for loss, in the Panthers' 18-10 loss at New Orelans.
QB Gardner Minshew, Philadelphia: Did not play in the Eagles' 20-16 win at Washington.
WR Dezmon Patmon, Indianapolis: In a reserve role, he was targeted once but didn't catch it in the Colts' 23-20 loss to Las Vegas.
DB Jalen Thompson, Arizona: Starting at safety, he had six total tackles, including three solo stops and a quarterback hit, in the Cardinals' 25-22 victory at Dallas.
WR Easop Winston, New Orleans: Sent back to the practice squad, he did not see any time in the Saints' 18-10 victory against Carolina.
WR River Cracraft, San Francisco: In a reserve role, he had one special teams tackle in the 49ers' 23-7 win against Houston.
Idaho
WR Jeff Cotton, Jacksonville: Playing in his first career game, he did not record any statistics in the Jaguars' 50-10 loss at New England.
OL Jesse Davis, Miami: Starting at right tackle, he helped the Dolphins to run for 74 yards with a 4.6 average but helped to allow four sacks in a 34-3 loss at Tennessee.
RB Elijhaa Penny, New York Giants: In a reserve role, he didn't record any statistics in the Giants' 29-3 loss at Chicago.
LB Kaden Elliss, New Orleans: In a reserve role, he did not record any statistics in the Saints' 18-10 win against Carolina.
DL/LB Benson Mayowa, Seattle: Starting on the outside, he had no statistics in the Seahawks' 51-29 win against Detroit.
Also
QB Jake Luton (Idaho, Oregon State), Miami: On the practice squad, didn't play in a 34-3 loss at Tennessee.