How former area college players fared in the NFL in Week 14:
WSU
How former area college players fared in the NFL in Week 14:
WSU
OT Andre Dillard, Philadelphia: He helped the Eagles to run for 253 yards (8.2 average) and four touchdowns, helping to allow four sacks in their 48-22 win at the New York Giants.
DT Daniel Ekuale, New England: The Patriots visit Arizona at 5:15 p.m. Monday.
LB Frankie Luvu, Carolina: The starter at WILL, he finished with four tackles, including two for loss and one sack, as well as two quarterback hits and a pass defensed as the Panthers beat Seattle 30-24.
QB Gardner Minshew, Philadelphia: He took a knee on the final play of the game as the Eagles earned a 48-22 win at the New York Giants.
WR Dezmon Patmon, Indianapolis: The Colts are on a bye this week.
DB Jalen Thompson, Arizona: The Cardinals host New England at 5:15 p.m. Monday.
WR River Cracraft, Miami: He was not active for the Dolphins in their 23-17 loss at the Los Angeles Chargers.
WR Calvin Jackson, Miami: On the practice squad, did not play in the Dolphins' 23-17 loss at the Los Angeles Chargers.
CB Jaylen Watson, Kansas City: He had three tackles, including one solo stop, as the Chiefs beat Denver 34-28.
OT Abe Lucas, Seattle: The starter on the right side, he helped the Seahawks to run for 46 yards (3.3 average) but helped to allow three sacks as they fell 30-24 to Carolina.
QB Jarrett Guarantano, Denver: Signed to the practice squad this week, he did not play in the Broncos' 34-28 loss to Kansas City
Idaho
OL Jesse Davis, Pittsburgh: He helped the Steelers run for 65 yards (3.3 average) with one touchdown but helped to allow two sacks as the Steelers fell 16-14 to visiting Baltimore.
LB Kaden Elliss, New Orleans: The Saints are on a bye this week.
LB Christian Elliss, Philadelphia: Called up from the practice squad Saturday for the second consecutive week, he finished with six total tackles, including four solo stops, as the Eagles beat the New York Giants 48-22.
WR Jeff Cotton, Green Bay: The Packers are on a bye this week.
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sign up today and you'll never see this pop-up again!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.