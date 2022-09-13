How former area college players fared in the NFL in Week 1:
WSU
WSU
OT Andre Dillard, Philadelphia: Started the season on the injured reserve list.
DT Daniel Ekuale, New England: Has to serve a suspension for the first two games of the season.
LB Frankie Luvu, Carolina: Started at the WILL spot, had six total tackles, including five solo stops, and a quarterback hurry in the Panthers’ 26-24 loss to Cleveland.
QB Gardner Minshew, Philadelphia: Did not play in the Eagles’ 38-35 win at Detroit.
WR Dezmon Patmon, Indianapolis: Was not active for the Colts’ 20-20 tie at Houston.
DB Jalen Thompson, Arizona: Had nine solo tackles in the Cardinals’ 44-21 loss to Kansas City.
WR River Cracraft, Miami: On the practice squad, did not play in the Dolphins’ 20-7 victory against New England.
QB Jarrett Guarantano, Arizona: On the practice squad, did not play in the Cardinals’ 44-21 loss to Kansas City.
CB Jaylen Watson, Kansas City: Had one pass defensed and two assisted special teams tackles in the Chiefs’ 44-21 win at Arizona.
S Dan Isom, LA Rams: Did not play in the Rams’ 31-10 loss to Buffalo on Thursday.
OT Abe Lucas, Seattle: Was the starter at right tackle for an offense that rushed the ball for 76 yards in a 17-16 win versus Denver.
OT Liam Ryan, Seattle: On the practice squad for the Seahawks, did not play in Monday’s game against Denver.
Idaho
OL Jesse Davis, Pittsburgh: Did not play in the Steelers’ 26-20 overtime victory at Cincinnati.
LB Kaden Elliss, New Orleans: In a reserve role, he had three tackles, including one solo stop, as the Saints beat Atlanta 27-26.
LB Christian Elliss, Philadelphia: On the practice squad, did not play in the Eagles’ 38-35 win at Detroit.
