Area players wrap up NFL preseason

Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew (10), offensive tackle Andre Dillard (77) and Dolphins wide receiver River Cracraft (85) pose for a photograph after a NFL preseason game Saturday in Miami Gardens, Fla. All three are Washington State football products.

 Lynne Sladky

Here’s a look at how former Washington State and Idaho football players fared in the NFL in preseason Week 3. Teams cut from 80-53 players by 1 p.m. Pacific today.

WSU

Tags

Recommended for you