Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll had one simple request for those on the team’s staff helping plan the team’s appearance in the first NFL regular-season game in Munich — make it feel as much like home as possible.
So, among the tasks for equipment manager Erik Kennedy in the run-up to Sunday’s game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was to buy, and have shipped, a basketball hoop.
The Seahawks have hoops in their meeting rooms and practice field in Renton, Wash., so Carroll at anytime can conduct a team-building competition. The Seahawks also had hoops for their two Super Bowl appearances in Carroll’s tenure.
“The hoop is big for Pete,” Kennedy said, adding Carroll “wants to keep it all as consistent as possible for the guys.”
The hoop will stay in Munich when the Seahawks leave, with Kennedy saying the plan is to donate it.
The hoop is just a small part of work that began for many Seahawks staffers when the game was announced in May.
Shortly after that announcement, a group that included Kennedy, director of team travel Jeremy Young and vice president of coaching operations Matt Capurro, traveled to Munich to check out the team’s hotel, practice site and stadium.
The game will be the first American football contest at Allianz Arena, the home of FC Bayern Munich soccer team.
The stadium has a listed capacity of 75,000, and tickets for the game essentially sold out almost the minute they went on sale, with Alexander Stenforth, who is the general manager, Germany for the NFL, quoted as saying, “three million tickets could have been sold if the stadium had enough capacity.”
The lowest ticket available on Vivid Seats as of Tuesday was $433 for one seat in the highest level behind an end zone.
“They are really pumped up about it,” Carroll said. “We are going to try and put on a show, make them see our football, and experience it in a way they never have before. It’s an honor to do that, and we will respect the heck out of every aspect of this.”
But for Carroll, there’s really only one thing that will make the trip a success — a win against the Bucs.
With this being their second game in Europe in four years — a 27-3 win against the Raiders in London in 2018 — the Seahawks had a pretty good idea going in of the schedule they would follow.
“Having been to London four years ago and it being as successful as it was, we kind of had a blueprint of how to approach it,” Capurro said.
That included deciding to practice in Renton on Monday, Tuesday and today, then leave for Munich after today’s practice, the same basic schedule as the London trip.
That allows for the team to get in the bulk of its game plan at home while leaving for a few days to get comfortable to the time change and surroundings in Germany. The Buccaneers are leaving after their practice Thursday.
The Seahawks are anticipating about a 10.5-hour flight — about an hour longer than London — which will get them to Munich on Thursday afternoon.
Upon landing, the team will hustle to its practice site, FC Bayern’s training grounds at Säbener Straße, with the Seahawks hoping to quickly get on German time, which is nine hours ahead.
One of Kennedy’s other tasks was to ship more than 10 containers of practice apparel and other gear to be ready once the team arrives. Last week, Kennedy had players pick out the shoes they wanted for the trip and had those shipped ahead.
“It’s so that when the players get off the plane, they have what they want and they are going to be warm enough and comfortable enough,” he said.
With no indoor facility there, the Seahawks have been crossing their fingers for decent weather. Forecasts call for a chance of showers Thursday but sun Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with a high of 54 on game day.
Kennedy said aside from the basketball hoop, some other equipment will be left behind and donated. Kennedy estimates the total weight of everything the team will take to Munich at more than 24,000 pounds.
All of also has to be accounted for with customs. And yes, everyone on the 164-person traveling party has to have a passport — which a team official will gather once the team arrives to prevent anyone losing theirs.
One other task? Young purchased 350 power adapters to accommodate the different plugs in Germany, to assure everyone will have access to one.
All of it, Kennedy said, is to attempt to make the trip “seamless. (Carroll) wants the players to be in same frame of mind there as here.”
The hope, he said, is that by Friday when players have begun to adjust to the time change “it’s just like a normal NFL road trip.”