Mariners roll into playoffs after win vs. Tigers

Seattle’s Julio Rodriguez reacts after hitting a solo home run during Wednesday’s regular-season finale against Detroit. Rodriguez hit 28 home runs for the Mariners this season.

 Associated Press

TORONTO — A month ago, the Seattle Mariners were everyone’s sneaky, darkhorse, under-the-radar, chic pick to advance deep into the baseball postseason. Maybe all the way to the World Series. Indeed, you heard it so often the sentiment could be found perched on top of the radar, no longer hiding under it.

Then reality hit. Julio Rodriguez got a wrist injury, then a back injury. Mitch Haniger tweaked his back as well. Eugenio Suarez hurt his finger, and so did Cal Raleigh. Starting pitchers who had been sailing along in style suddenly seemed to hit a rut in unison. The lockdown bullpen hit a spell where the lock was picked, resulting in massive vandalism of the Mariners’ aura. The team went on what was to have been a cakewalk road trip and lost seven of 10.Quietly, the Mariners ceased being the chic postseason pick. Their bandwagon emptied quickly. When Rodriguez, Suarez and Raleigh all were sidelined in a 72-hour span, Servais admits: “I have to be honest, I got worried. I just know what those three players mean to our team — on the field, emotionally, and what they do behind the scenes that everybody doesn’t see in our preparation, and everything that they bring. It’s huge.”I’ll say it one more time: The Mariners really, truly are a team built for postseason success, an assessment that their stumble down the stretch shouldn’t change.

