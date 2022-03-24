No Jahad. No Justus. There’s no way the Washington State defense gets off scot-free from those absences.
But the Cougars like their depth at those vacated linebacker spots, and edge rusher Brennan Jackson thinks the Cougars have a system in place that might minimize the effects of losing Jahad Woods and Justus Rogers to graduation.
“Today is evidence of it,” Jackson said after the first day of WSU spring football drills Wednesday, an early-morning session bathed in sunlight.
“It just seems like we’ve been playing with these guys for 10, 11 weeks already,” he said of the newcomers and up-and-comers trying to fill the void. “They just fit in really well with our scheme, just kind of our culture. Everyone has a purpose, everyone has a role, everyone is needed.”
Most notably, one-and-done linebacker Daiyan Henry, a senior transfer from Nevada, made a quick enough adjustment to Cougar culture to win one of the Juice Men of the Day awards coach Jake Dickert plans to bestow after each practice, based on energy-producing plays or attitudes.
The other went to receiver Lincoln Victor, who made a one-handed catch of a Cameron Ward pass to the back of the end zone.
For Wazzu defenders, it’s not enough to say they’re replacing five starters this year. It’s who those starters were, and the role they played in run defense in particular.
Gone are four of the team’s top six tacklers from 2021, a quartet that includes safeties George Hicks Jr. and Daniel Isom and that racked up 304 tackles, 18½ tackles for loss and seven forced fumbles last season. Woods and Rogers each made 56 consecutive starts to finish out their six-year careers.
Their departure will mean more demands on linebackers such as junior Travion Brown, true sophomore Francisco Maiugoa and third-year sophomore Kyle Thornton, all of whom have shined at various times.
“I love our linebacking corps,” Dickert said. “I think we’re as deep as we’ve been (during his three seasons at the school.)”
Nor does Jackson, the savvy edge rusher, seem worried.
“The minute we lose someone like Jahad, Justus — two amazing players here — guys are starting to step up,” he said. “Whether those guys are already here or if they’re transfers, that’s the standard they have to uphold.”
Dickert, entering his first full season as the Cougars’ coach, liked what he saw from Ward, the transfer quarterback who’s the odds-on favorite to start this year. He mentioned the sophomore’s command of the offense, his improv chops, his footwork and his easy rapport with teammates.
Victor also weighed in on Ward’s passing skills, noting his quick release and multiple arm angles.
It was Victor’s first WSU practice since being placed on scholarship, an honor that had seemed inevitable after he made 22 catches for 226 yards last season as a heady, exuberant walk-on transfer from Hawaii.
“It was a big deal for me,” the junior slotback from Camas, Wash., said of the scholarship. “Just being able to call my parents, tear up a little bit and just tell them they don’t have to worry about the financial side of ball.”
The Cougars practice again this morning and will don full pads for the first time Saturday.
