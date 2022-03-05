Having trailed by double figures as late as the middle of the third quarter, fourth-seeded Pullman achieved a stunning reversal to topple No. 1 seed North Kitsap 69-53 in the semifinal round of the Washington Class 2A boys basketball tournament on Friday at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
The Greyhounds will play Lynden, 46-44 winners against R.A. Long of Longview in the other semifinal, at 3 p.m. today in the title game at the same site.
After registering the first three points in this one, the Hounds (23-2) allowed the next five to the Pirates and trailed through three quarters. North Kitsap (23-4) was up 33-26 at halftime, and the game teetered on the edge of turning into a runaway for the Pirates as they twice stretched their lead to 10 points, going up 36-26 immediately after intermission and 38-28 with 5:30 remaining in the third.
A Jaedyn Brown 3-pointer that swirled into the hoop started the Pullman rally, and the Hounds pulled within a point at 44-43 going into the fourth. A layup moments into the final period by 6-foot-8 senior forward Grayson Hunt gave Pullman its first lead since the opening stages of the game at 45-44, and the two teams had soon thoroughly reversed roles, with North Kitsap — which had been more composed and efficient than Pullman through the early and middle stages —looking panicked and rushing one shot after another.
“We did a good job of cutting into the lead in the third quarter and kind of building our confidence up a little bit in the fourth quarter,” Pullman coach Craig Brantner said. “We just started getting stops. We found a little offensive gig that was working, and we were getting to the hole more, getting the free throws.”
The wheels finally came off for North Kitsap in the final 2:30. It adopted the strategy of desperately firing 3-point attempts and fouling as soon as Pullman got the ball, but simply was unable to convert, as the Greyhounds went from up 51-49 to a comfortable 63-49 edge. After converting a solid 5-of-13 showing from 3-point range in the first half, the Pirates were just 2-for-19 from outside in the final two quarters.
Meanwhile, Pullman, which had a subpar 4-for-9 effort at the stripe in the first half, capitalized on North Kitsap’s late fouls and went a more respectable 14-for-20 in the second half to finish 18-for-29 from the line.
Hunt finished the game with 22 points and a whopping 22 rebounds to match.
“When I saw that in the stats, I just couldn’t believe it,” said Brantner, who noted the Hounds had gone in knowing they would need to rely heavily on Hunt inside because of North Kitsap’s strong defense around the arc. “...We were really trying to get the ball in to him, and hopefully have him double down to help some of our shooters.”
Brown finished with 18 points, while Payton Rogers added 13.
Jonas La Tour of North Kitsap was the game’s overall high-scorer, notching 23 points before fouling out late.
“I thought another key factor tonight was just our bench play,” Brantner said. “We got into foul trouble with Champ (Powaukee) and Tanner Barbour, two of our better defenders, and the guys that came into the game — Tom Cole, Riley Pettitt (and) Dane Sykes — really stepped it up and continued to give us the defensive foundation that we needed.”
Brantner described Lynden (24-2) as an “extremely balanced” team that his Greyhounds will need to “figure out some things defensively” in order to overcome.
Pullman last reached the state final in 2014, winning it that season against Lynden 64-58.
PULLMAN (23-2)
Grayson Hunt 9 4-7 22, Payton Rogers 3 6-8 13, Tanner Barbour 3 0-0 6, Jaedyn Brown 6 4-8 18, Champ Powaukee 2 1-4 5, Riley Pettitt 0 0-0 0, Thomas Cole 1 1-2 3, Dane Sykes 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 18-29 69.
NORTH KITSAP (23-4)
Johny Olmsted 0 2-4 2, Aiden Olmstead 1 1-6 4, Jonas La Tour 8 4-5 23, Cade Orness 3 4-8 12, Harry Davies 4 2-2 11, Colton Bower 0 1-2 1, Mason Chmielewski 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 14-27 53.
Pullman 11 15 17 26—69
North Kitsap 14 19 11 9—53
3-point goals — Brown 2, Rogers, La Tour 3, Orness 2, Davies, Olmstead.
