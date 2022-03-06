After an inspired week of play en route to the final of the Washington Class 2A state boys basketball tournament, the magic ran out for the Pullman Greyhounds in a 51-34 loss to Lynden in the state final at the Yakima Valley SunDome on Saturday.
It was a rematch of the last state title game Pullman was in, which saw the Hounds top the Lions 54-48 for the 2014 crown.
“These guys were very physical with us,” Pullman coach Craig Brantner said. “We had a hard time making shots tonight. Lots of shots rolled out. We had our opportunities, and we just couldn’t finish tonight.”
It was by far the lowest-scoring game of the season for the Greyhounds (23-3). Their previous low came in a 60-53 defeat Dec. 7 at Lewiston.
Pullman finished 11-for-42 (26.2 percent) from the field and just 2-for-15 (13.3 percent) from 3-point range — both coming from Jaedyn Brown, who totaled 2-for-8 from distance and watched several of his attempts navigate their way in-and-out of the hoop.
The Greyhounds, the No. 4 seed, started the game ice cold, failing to get on the board through more than four minutes of play before Champ Powaukee sunk a pair of free throws. Pullman didn’t convert a field goal until Brown made a layup with a shade more than 30 seconds left in the first quarter.
The Hounds picked up somewhat from there — particularly after they started to find Grayson Hunt inside for layups and a dunk in the second quarter — and hung within striking distance of the Lions through a 20-16 first half.
However, they never quite achieved any true run of momentum. Their longest string of points was five, and that was within the final 1:30 of play after the outcome was decided.
Lynden (22-2), the No. 2 seed, was not scintillating on offense either, going 15-for-52 (28.8 percent) from the field, but the Lions had a better time of getting and keeping possession of the ball, yielding only eight turnovers to Pullman’s 14 and outrebounding the Greyhounds 39-29.
“We held the state champions to 28 percent shooting tonight in the championship game,” Brantner said. “That’s really good — but we gave up too many offensive rebounds, and we only shot 26 percent. That’s the difference.”
Hunt, a 6-foot-8 senior forward and Lewis-Clark State basketball commit who was the hero of Pullman’s 69-53 semifinal win Friday against top-seeded North Kitsap, finished with a team-high 12 points and eight rebounds in this one. Brown added another nine points and seven boards.
Anthony Canales, who was named the tournament’s MVP, and Dawson Adams each registered 15 points for the Lions. Jordan Medcalf provided another 13.
Adams, Hunt and Brown were all among first-team all-tournament honorees.
“It was a really great season by us, by our kids, and I think they really stepped up and went beyond what even I had pictured that they would do,” Brantner said. “If somebody had asked me, ‘What do you think your record will be at the end of the year?’ I would have thought we were going to be a good team, have a good record, but I don’t know if I would have thought, ‘Oh, we’re going to be 23-3 and get to the state championship game.’”
Brantner emphasized that he is “looking forward to what we’re bringing back, and to filling in the pieces” for next year.
PULLMAN (23-3)
Grayson Hunt 5 2-2 12, Payton Rogers 0 2-2 2, Tanner Barbour 2 0-2 4, Jaedyn Brown 3 1-1 9, Champ Powaukee 0 2-2 2, Riley Pettitt 0 1-2 1, Thomas Cole 0 0-0 0, Lucian Pendry 0 0-0 0, Tyler Elbracht 0 2-2 2, Dane Sykes 1 0-0 2, Elliot Lee 0 0-0 0, Austin Hunt 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 10-13 34.
LYNDEN (22-2)
Kaleo Jandoc 0 0-0 0, Coston Parcher 0 1-2 1, Jordan Medcalf 3 7-8 13, Dawson Adams 5 1-2 15, Anthony Canales 6 2-2 15, Cameron Petersen 0 0-0 0, Brady Elsner 0 0-0 0, Max Moore 0 0-0 0, Trey Smiley 0 2-2 2, Brant Heppner 0 1-2 1, Kobe Baar 1 2-2 4, Lane Simonsen 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 16-20 51.
Pullman 5 11 9 9—34
Lynden 9 11 16 15—51
3-point goals — Brown 2, Adams 4, Canales.
