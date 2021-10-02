PULLMAN — As soon as David Cofer put down the mic after a postgame radio interview, the Pullman football coach was mobbed by his Greyhound players and showered with water Friday under the lights at Hobbs Field.
It was a celebration that was a long time coming for the Greyhounds, and it came after a big upset victory on their home turf.
Pullman defeated West Valley 35-21 for its first win of the season.
Cofer called it a “David vs. Goliath” win that his team needed to get rolling this season. The Hounds improved to 1-4 overall and 1-1 in Class 2A Greater Spokane League play, while the Eagles fell to 2-2 and 1-1.
“I’m just really proud of how we battled through a tough situation with our first four games and how we came out ready to play,” Cofer said. “We switched a few things up in practice and those guys (are) continuing to come with a great attitude and really believing in what we’re doing.”
Pullman got things going on its first drive of the game.
The Greyhounds traveled 68 yards in nearly five minutes on their opening drive, capped by a Terran Page 3-yard touchdown run.
West Valley coughed up the football on a botched handoff on its first drive and Pullman’s Dylan Couch pounced on the fumble to give his team good field position.
Moments later, the Pullman offensive line parted the proverbial Red Sea and Page walked in untouched from 13 yards out for a 14-0 Pullman lead in the first quarter after the Jaxon Patrick extra point.
Pullman’s biggest connection of the night, though, was quarterback Riley Pettitt to wide receiver Tanner Barbour.
The duo connected on passing touchdowns of 68 and 54 yards in the second and third quarters, the latter of which put the Greyhounds up 28-7. Pettitt finished with 286 passing yards and three touchdowns, while Barbour piled up seven catches for 206 yards and a pair of scores.
On both touchdown passess, Pettitt hit Barbour in stride down the sideline and the speedy wideout did the rest.
“Just huge plays by our receivers, but it takes Riley getting the ball out there,” Cofer said. “I thought he came out ready to play. … Tanner is one of the guys we need to get the ball to and we knew that.”
West Valley found success on offense but struggled to finish drives against Pullman’s swarming defense. The Greyhounds nabbed a pair of interceptions and recovered two fumbles.
Four players threw a pass for the Eagles, including a backup quarterback, a punter and a wildcat running back.
Running back Ethan Carroll finished with 85 rushing yards to pace the Eagles with a mix of handoffs and wildcat carries.
“We challenged our defense,” Cofer said. “We knew they were going to come out in some heavier sets and we said, ‘Hey, you stop those heavier sets, you win the game,’ and we found a way to get that done.”
West Valley found a bit of a spark from backup quarterback Thommy Price in the fourth quarter. The Eagles scored two garbage-time touchdowns in the fourth, but Price also tossed both West Valley Interceptions — one to Page and one to Maxwell McCoy, who also recovered a fumble.
“I think this was a win we needed,” a soaked Cofer said, “and I’m looking forward to moving on from here.”
West Valley 0 7 0 14—21
Pullman 14 7 7 7 — 35
First Quarter
Pullman — Terran Page 3 run (Jaxon Patrick kick), 7:11.
Pullman — Page 13 run (Patrick kick), 4:36.
Second Quarter
West Valley — Raesean Eaton 3 run (Grady Walker kick), 7:50.
Pullman — Tanner Barbour 68 pass from Riley Pettitt (Patrick kick), 6:46.
Third Quarter
Pullman — Barbour 54 pass from Pettitt (Patrick kick), 2:49.
Fourth Quarter
West Valley — Eaton 6 run (Walker kick), 11:19.
Pullman — Champ Powaukee 6 pass from Pettitt (Patrick kick), 8:51.
West Valley — Thommy Price 3 run (Walker kick), 3:10.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — West Valley: Ethan Carroll 22-85, Eaton 10-55, Keenan Kuntz 6-44, Price 3-9. Pullman: Page 12-84, Henry Preece 6-6, Barbour 4-16, Pettitt 2-2.
PASSING — Price 9-19-2—145, Eaton 5-12-0—45, Carroll 1-3-0—13, Kamron Holley 0-1-0—0. Pullman: Pettitt 15-20-1—268.
RECEIVING — West Valley: Walker 7-79, Holley 4-42, Ashton Zettle 2-16, Carroll 1-2. Pullman: Barbour 7-206, Powaukee 6-44, Page 2-18.
Wiebe may be contacted at (208) 848-2260, swiebe@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @StephanSports.