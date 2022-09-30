Hounds handle Highlanders in Class 2A GSL volleyball opener

AREA ROUNDUP
PULLMAN — The Pullman Greyhounds recovered from a third-set lapse to defeat visiting Shadle Park 25-14, 25-19, 24-26, 25-18 in their Class 2A Greater Spokane League season opener Thursday.
Margot Keane had a team-high 19 kills plus two blocks for Pullman (4-3, 1-0), while Lily McNannay made 24 digs and Gabriella Oliver provided 20 assists.
Bantams start league season strong
In its Class 2A GSL debut, host Clarkston topped East Valley 25-10, 25-21, 25-9.
Maddie Kaufman had seven aces 16 assists for the Bantams (3-6, 1-0), while Sydnee Knight added eight kills and three blocks.
JV — East Valley def. Clarkston 2-1.
C — Clarkston def. East Valley 2-0.
Frosh — Clarkston def. East Valley 2-0.
Lewiston triumphs in four
Katy Wessesls notched 13 kills, five aces, and two blocks in Lewiston’s 19-25, 25-14, 25-16, 25-22 win against Sandpoint.
Madi Jackson added 20 assists and Evanne Douglass had 33 digs and three aces for the Bengals (7-8).
Potlatch wins with ease
POTLATCH — Kaylen Hadaller and Josie Larson of Potlatch combined to go 28-for-28 at the service line for four aces in the Loggers’ 25-17, 25-13, 25-19 win against Whitepine League Division I foe Lapwai.
Larson also added 15 assists, three kills and nine digs.
Trojans top Kubs
TROY — Dericka Morgan made 18 attacks with eight kills and no errors to help Troy stay perfect in Whitepine League Division I play with a 25-18, 25-17, 25-8 victory against Kamiah.
Nicole Hunter served 10-for-11 to make her own contribution for the Trojans (18-5, 10-0).
JV — Kamiah def. Troy 2-1.
Tigers maul Spartans
KENDRICK — The host Tigers remained unbeaten in Whitepine League Division II play with a 25-5, 25-14, 25-8 victory against Timberline of Weippe.
Hailey Taylor fired six aces and nine kills while Hali Anderson made 11 assists for Kendrick (8-1, 8-0).
Panthers bring down Bulldogs
KETTLE FALLS, Wash. — The score crept closer with each passing set, but Asotin prevailed 25-12, 25-14, 25-16 against host Kettle Falls in 2B Bi-County League competition.
The Panthers moved to 4-5 overall and 2-3 in league.
“We served aggressive and were able to keep them out of system,” Asotin coach Josie Johnsen said. “I was proud of them for getting off of a four-hour bus ride and still bringing the energy and fire that they needed to have.”
JV — Asotin def. Kettle Falls 26-28, 25-9, 15-3
Big day for Colfax’s McGaughy in victory
CHEWELAH — Brynn McGaughy notched 17 kills and four blocks in Colfax’s 25-9, 25-11, 25-16 nonleague win against Chewelah.
The Bulldogs improved to 6-5 overall.
Maniacs master Bulldogs
OROFINO — Riley Diffin had what Orofino coach Heidi Summers called a “great game from the outside” with 10 kills and four aces to lead the way in a 25-18, 25-21, 25-23 Central Idaho League win against Grangeville.
“They finally came together and played as a team and it showed on the court,” Summers said. “...We did limit our errors, which helped.”
Grace Beardin added another eight kills, five aces and two blocks to help lift the Maniacs (2-3, 4-9) to victory.
JV — Grangeville def. Orofino 25-15, 25-27, 15-10.
C — Grangeville def. Orofino.
Eagles elude Wildcats
ST. JOHN, Wash. — Colton fell 25-12, 25-18, 25-16 to host St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse in Southeast 1B League play.
Kaydee Heitstuman had five kills and three aces for Colton (2-5, 0-3), while Rachel Becker made 14 digs and Sidni Whitcomb supplied 13 assists.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCERPullman 5, Shadle Park 0
PULLMAN — Pullman’s Hannah James scored four goals and notched an assist in the Greyhounds’ victory against Class 2A GSL opponent Shadle Park.
Pullman (5-4, 3-1) outshot Shadle Park 20-2.
Shadle Park 0 0—0
Pullman 3 2—5
Pullman — Hannah James, 1st.
Pullman — Sydney Johnson (James), 17th.
Pullman — James (Kyla Schulenberger), 37th.
Pullman — James (Vanna Chun), 43rd.
Pullman — James, 79th.
Shots — Pullman 20, Shadle Park 2. Saves — Shadle Park: Grote 9. Pullman: Lillian Cobos 2.
Clarkston 2, East Valley 0
Sienna Newhouse notched a goal and an assist in the Bantams’ Class 2A GSL win against East Valley.
The Bantams (5-1-2, 3-1) outshot the Knights 9-4.
East Valley 0 0 —0
Clarkston 1 1 —2
Clarkston — Sienna Newhouse, 20th.
Clarkston — Rebecca Skinner (Newhouse), 50th.
Shots — Clarkston 9, East Valley 4. Saves — East Valley: Mendoza 7. Clarkston: Teasley 4.
Lewiston 5, Post Falls 0
POST FALLS — Eva Steele figured in three scoring plays and Allison Olson made four saves to preserve the shutout as Lewiston routed Post Falls in a Class 5A Inland Empire League match.
“Our girls were really strong in the midfield and defensive third,” said Lewiston coach Scott Wimer, whose team improved to 6-4-2 overall and 3-2 in league. “I think this was probably one of our best possession games as far as our passing percentage.”
Lewiston 3 2—5
Post Falls 0 0—0
Lewiston — Erika Wicks (Eva Steele), 10th.
Lewiston — Steele (Ashlynn Skinner), 31st.
Lewiston — Taylor Musser (Olivia Lukehart), 38th.
Lewiston — Skinner (Steele), 45th.
Lewiston — Jessa Hartwig (Mara Kessinger), 65th.
Shots — Lewiston 35, Post Falls 5. Saves — Lewiston: Allison Olson 4. Post Falls: N/A 29.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCEROrofino 3, Priest River 2
PRIEST RIVER — James May notched a hat trick of goals for Orofino in its 3-2 victory against Class 3A Intermountain League foe Priest River.
The Maniacs improved to 4-3-2 overall and in league.
Orofino 0 3—3
Priest River 0 2—2
Priest River — Zach Engelson, 45th.
Orofino —James May, 51st.
Priest River — Tyler Engelson, 54th.
Orofino — May (Connor Potratz), 57th.
Orofino — May (Potratz), 59th.
Shots — Orofino 18, Priest River 3. Saves — Priest River: Luke Butler 12. Garrett Sanders 1.
Post Falls 2, Lewiston 0
Despite only being outshot 10-9, Lewiston fell to Class 5A Inland Empire League opponent Post Falls at Walker Field.
Goalkeeper Lincoln Acord notched five saves for the Bengals (3-7, 1-4).
Post Falls 1 1 —2
Lewiston 0 0 —0
Post Falls — N/A, 21st.
Post Falls — N/A, 60th.
Shots — Post Falls 10, Lewiston 9. Saves — Post Falls: N/A 4. Lewiston: Lincoln Acord 5.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLFTellez, Lewiston win at district tourney
POST FALLS — Lewiston’s Abbigail Tellez shot an 84 to win the girls event and teammates Mollie Seibly and Julia Brume tied for second place to help the Bengals win the team title at the Class 5A district meet.
“We played with a constant rain the entire time,” Lewiston coach Gregg MacMillan said. “Very proud of these girls for hanging in and not giving up.”
This was the 14th team district title in the past 27 years for the Bengals, who head to Rexburg next week for the state meet.
Team scores — 1. Lewiston 368; 2. Coeur d’Alene 378; 3. Lake City 407; 4. Post Falls 433.
Individual — Abbigail Tellez (Lewiston) 84.
Other Lewiston individuals — Mollie Seibly 89, Julia Brume 89, Shelby Arellano 106, Lexington Casey 113.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLFBengal boys take second
POST FALLS — Led by a fourth-place individual showing from Cody Ray, Lewiston took second at the Class 5A district meet and booked a spot in next week’s state tournament.
“I’m proud of the way they persevered through the challenging conditions,” Bengals coach Jessica Shawley said. “Their goal was to get to State, and they achieved it.”
Team scores — 1. Coeur d’Alene 310; 2. Lewiston 330; 3. Lake City 345; 4. Post Falls 402.
Individual — Grant Potter (Coeur d’Alene) 73.
Lewiston individuals — Cody Ray 80, Christian Reed 81, Carson King 82, Noah Acord 87, Teigen Knewbow 93.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCERWashington State 1, Colorado 1
PULLMAN — Senior defender Bridget Rieken scored in the 78th minute and the Cougars salvaged a Pac-12 Conference tie with the Buffaloes at Lower Soccer Field.
Colorado (6-2-3, 0-1-1) broke on top in the 11th minute as Civana Kuhlmann converted on a pass from Kayleigh Webb.
It took Washington State (7-1-2, 1-0-1), which saw its seven-match winning streak snapped, the better part of the contest to finally get the equalizer. The Cougars thoroughly dominated the Buffaloes in possession, with a 39-8 edge in shots including 9-2 on goal, as well as a 12-1 advantage in corner kicks.
Sophomore goalkeeper Nadia Cooper had one save, and Dani Hansen finished with nine stops.
Washington State next plays at noon Sunday at home against Utah.
Colorado 1 0—1
WSU 0 1—1
Colorado — Civana Kuhlmann (Kayleigh Webb), 11th.
WSU — Bridget Rieken, 78th.
Shots — Washington State 39, Colorado 8. Saves — Colorado: Dani Hansen 9. Washington State: Nadia Cooper 1.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLGame times announced for Washington State
SAN FRANCISCO — The Washington State men’s basketball team will play 10 of its games on the ESPN family of networks and four more on FS1, the Pac-12 Conference announced.
The season opener against Texas State will take place at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 7 at Beasley Coliseum.
The Dec. 18 game against Baylor at the Pac-12 US LBM Coast-to-Coast Challenge will take place at 7 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2. All three of the team’s Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic games from Dec. 22-25 will be on one of the ESPN networks. The Jan. 11 home game against California will start at 8 p.m. on either ESPN2 or ESPNU. The Arizona (Jan. 26) and Oregon (Feb. 19) home games also will be televised on FS1.
SCHEDULE
Nov. 7 — Texas State, 4:30 p.m.; 12 — Boise State, TBD; 15 — at Prairie View A&M, 8 p.m.; 21 — Eastern Washington+, 6 p.m.; 25 — Detroit Mercy, 1 p.m.; Dec. 1 — at Oregon, 7:30 p.m.; 4 — Utah, 1 p.m.; 7 — Northern Kentucky, 6 p.m.; 10 — UNLV#, 1:30 p.m.; 18 — Baylor$, 7 p.m.; 22 — George Washington*, 6 p.m.; 23 — Pepperdine or Hawaii*, 7 or 9 p.m.; 25 — TBD*, TBD; 30 — UCLA, 8 p.m.; Jan. 1 — USC, noon; 5 — at Arizona State, 5 p.m.; 7 — at Arizona, 2 p.m.; 11 — California, 8 p.m.; 14 — Stanford, 5 p.m.; 19 — at Utah, 6 p.m.; 22 — at Colorado, 3 p.m.; 26 — Arizona, 8 p.m.; 28 — Arizona State, 5 p.m.; Feb. 2 — at USC, 8 p.m.; 4 — at UCLA, 4 p.m.; 11 — Washington, 7:30 p.m.; 16 — Oregon State, 8 p.m.; 19 — Oregon, 4 p.m.; 23 — at Stanford, 8 p.m.; 25 — at California, 2 p.m.; March 2 — at Washington, 8 p.m.; 8-11 — Pac-12 tournament.
+ — at Spokane Arena
# — Las Vegas Clash
$ — Pac-12 US LBM Coast-to-Coast Challenge
* — Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic