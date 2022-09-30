Hounds handle Highlanders in Class 2A GSL volleyball opener

Zach Wilkinson/TribunePullman players celebrate after winning a point during Thursday’s Class 2A Greater Spokane League match against Shadle Park.

 Zach Wilkinson

AREA ROUNDUP

PULLMAN — The Pullman Greyhounds recovered from a third-set lapse to defeat visiting Shadle Park 25-14, 25-19, 24-26, 25-18 in their Class 2A Greater Spokane League season opener Thursday.

