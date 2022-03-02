Almost a decade ago, Pullman Greyhounds coach Craig Brantner sometimes would walk into his locker room before tipoff and think, “Holy cow. We’re having too much fun in here instead of focusing on the game.”
But that group of players wound up winning back-to-back state titles. So Brantner isn’t terribly concerned his 2021-22 team “likes to have fun and joke around.”
That’s not the only similarity between this Pullman team and the ones that swept to the school’s first two state championships, in 2013 and 2014. So optimism runs high as the Greyhounds (21-2) enter the Washington Class 2A boys basketball tournament at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
Sporting a first-round bye, the fourth-seeded Hounds play at 3:45 p.m. Thursday in the quarterfinal round against either No. 14 seed Prosser or No. 6 White River.
Brantner, capping his 15th season at Pullman, said his current team tends to open games with a flourish, just as his state-title outfits did, and he sees a possible correlation between that tendency and their jocular, easy-going manner.
“It’s hard to tell someone that hasn’t lost many games that they need to focus more,” he said.
He also hears echoes from 2013-14 in the roles some of his athletes are playing.
Junior guard Jaedyn Brown (22.9 points per game), whom Brantner calls “probably the best shooter we’ve ever had in our program,” evokes memories of AJ Miles as a shooter and David Ungerer as a playmaker. Brown broke Miles’ school record for single-season 3-pointers and now is up to 100.
In a similar way, 6-foot-8 senior post Grayson Hunt (16.9 points, 12.2 rebounds) recalls past star Race Martin, and defensive ace Tanner Barbour (9 points) is tasked with duties that once went to Tanner Therrien.
Also like their predecessors, the Greyhounds appear to be peaking at the right time, having notched eight consecutive wins.
“I think we’re right where we should be,” Brantner said. “Defensively, we’ve gotten better every game the last four or five games. We’re healthy. We’re not missing anybody.”
He also likes their depth, getting good minutes from players like Tom Cole, Dane Sykes, Riley Pettitt and Tyler Elbract.
“A lot of those guys would start for a lot of teams in our league,” Brantner said. “Foul trouble hasn’t affected us too much, because of the way our bench has come in and played.”
Self-confidence also is a plus. For some programs, that’s a quality that could be linked to past state championships. But maybe that’s less true at a Class 2A school in a university town, where the titles happened eight and nine years ago.
“They know it happened,” Brantner said of his players. “But they don’t really recall it.”
Grummert may be contacted at daleg@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2290.
Washington Class 2A boys state tournament
All games at Yakima Valley SunDome
Today’s Games
First round (loser out)
Game 9: Prosser vs. White River, 3:45 p.m.
Game 10: Franklin Pierce vs. Port Angeles, 5:30 p.m.
Game 11: Grandview vs. Tumwater, 7:15 p.m.
Game 12: Lakewood vs. Sehome, 9 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Quarterfinals
Game 13: Prosser-White River winner vs. Pullman, 3:45 p.m.
Game 14: Franklin Pierce-Port Angeles winner vs. North Kitsap, 5:30 p.m.
Game 15: Grandview-Tumwater winner vs. R.A. Long, 7:15 p.m.
Game 16: Lakewood-Sehome winner vs. Lynden, 9 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Consolation
Game 17: Loser Game 13 vs. Loser Game 14, 12:15 p.m.
Game 18: Loser Game 15 vs. Loser Game 16, 2 p.m.
Semifinals
Game 19: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 14, 7:15 p.m.
Game 20: Winner Game 15 vs. Winner Game 16, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Consolation final
Game 21: Winner Game 17 vs. Winner Game 18, 9:30 a.m.
Third-place game
Game 22: Loser Game 19 vs. Loser Game 20, 1 p.m.
Championship
Game 23: Winner Game 19 vs. Winner Game 20, 3 p.m.