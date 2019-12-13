SPOKANE — Ethan Kramer scored 17 points as Pullman dominated two key statistical categories to beat Rogers 44-32 on Thursday in a nonleague boys’ basketball game.
The Greyhounds outrebounded the Pirates 40-18 and collected 12 assists to Rogers’ 1.
The Hounds (3-1) scored 22 points in the paint and netted 12 points off 13 Pirate turnovers.
Greyson Hunt chipped in eight points and nine boards for Pullman, Brady Wells collected nine rebounds and Stephen Wilmotte grabbed six for Pullman, which outscored the Pirates (0-3) by 11 in the fourth quarter after leading by only a point entering the frame.
“I thought we played really good defense all night,” Pullman coach Craig Brantner said. “Think we got ’em tired out. Led to some easy baskets.”
PULLMAN (3-1)
Dane Bednar 2 1-2 5, Brayden Roberts 1 0-0 2, Ethan Kramer 7 3-3 17, Evan Strong 0 2-2 2, Steven Burkett 2 0-0 5, Cameron McSweeney 0 0-0 0, Greyson Hunt 4 0-2 8, Hyatt Utzman 0 0-0 0, Stephen Wilmotte 1 0-3 2, Brady Wells 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 7-14 44.
ROGERS-SPOKANE (0-3)
Daryus Culbert 0 0-0 0, Corbin Staker 2 0-0 5, Riley Funnemark 1 3-4 4, Jimmy Dao 0 1-2 1, Robert Jetnil 2 0-0 5, Robert Blocker 2 0-0 5, Casey Jeske 0 0-0 0, Dawson Vining 0 0-0 0, Torrey Daniels 1 0-0 2, Eddie Mendez 0 0-0 0, Brayden Crossley 0 0-0 0, Evan Nomee 4 1-2 10. Totals 16 4-8 32.
Pullman 9 10 8 17—44
Rogers 11 7 8 6—32
3-point goals — Burkett, Staker, Jetnil, Blocker, Nomee.
Grangeville 63, Cascade 58
CASCADE, Idaho — Aiden Anderson scored 18 points while Kyle Frei tallied 11 points and nine rebounds as Grangeville downed Cascade in a nonleague game.
The Bulldogs led by seven to 10 points for most of the fourth quarter but missed some late press-breaker shots to keep the Ramblers in contention.
Caleb Frei nabbed seven rebounds for Grangeville and Blake Schoo collected 11 points and four assists. Dane Lindsley also had 11 points.
GRANGEVILLE (3-1)
Miles Lefebvre 1 1-1 3, Tescher Harris 2 0-0 5, Blake Schoo 4 3-4 11, Aiden Anderson 6 4-5 18, Kyle Frei 5 1-3 11, Tori Ebert 2 0-1 4, Caleb Frei 0 0-0 0, Dane Lindsley 5 01 11, Jared Lindsley 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 9-25 63.
CASCADE
Blake Thurston 3 2-4 8, Bodie Boyd 2 0-1 5, Michael Onaindia 8 7-12 23, Cody Moosman 4 2-4 11, Cruz Duerden 2 2-2 8, Jeongmin Han 0 0-2 0, Jacek Jensen 0 0-2 0. Totals 19 13- 27 58.
Grangeville 20 9 6 18—63
Cascade 14 15 10 19—58
3-point goals — Harris, Anderson 2, D. Lindsley, Cruz 2, Moosman, Boyd.
JV — Grangeville def. Cascade
Prairie 67, Salmon River 36
RIGGINS — Despite holding a 10-point edge at halftime, Pirates coach Shawn Wolter felt his team needed to do a better job of taking care of the ball. So Prairie went out and did just that, committing just three second-half turnovers in a nonleague win against the Savages.
“I told them that we needed to take care of the ball better and we can’t be giving up easy buckets off turnovers,” Wolter said.
The better ball security helped the Pirates (2-2) outscore Salmon River 35-14 in the second 16 minutes.
Sam Mager led Prairie with 13 points, Damian Forsmann added 12 and Owen Anderson finished with 11.
“We have good team chemistry,” Wolter said. “Everyone has confidence in each other scoring.”
Justin Whitten had a game-high 16 points for the Savages, and Jimmy Tucker chipped in 12.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (2-2)
Sam Mager 6 1-2 13, Damian Forsmann 4 1-2 12, Derik Shears 1 1-2 3, Zach Rambo 1 0-0 2, Kyle Schwartz 0 0-0 0, Hayden Uhlenkott 2 5-6 9, Owen Anderson 5 1-2 11, Tyler Wemhoff 2 0-0 4, John Gehring 4 0-0 8, Wyatt Ross 1 3-4 5. Totals 26 12-18 67.
SALMON RIVER-RIGGINS
Jimmy Tucker 5 1-2 12, Justin Whitten 6 0-0 16, Garrett Shepherd 0 0-0 0, Ethan Shepherd 1 0-0 2, Jonathan Swift 2 0-0 4, Eric Nelson 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 1-2 36.
Prairie 18 14 16 19 — 67
Salmon River 8 14 5 9 — 36
3-point goals — Forsmann 3, Whitten 4, Tucker.
Timberline 48, Nezperce 19
NEZPERCE — Cameron Summerfield netted 10 points as Timberline topped Nezperce in a Whitepine League Division II game.
The Indians shot 62 percent and dominated the rebound column 27-10.
“We looked good — got a big lead and were able to play our JV kids quite a bit,” Timberline coach Jason Hunter said.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE
Rylan Larson 4 0-0 8, Carson Sellers 3 0-0 9, Johnathan Halle 0 0-0 0, Parker Brown 0 3-4 3, Micah Nelson 0 0-0 0, Chase Hunter 1 0-0 3, Devon Wentland 3 0-0 7, Cameron Summerfield 5 0-0 10, Jaron Christopherson 0 0-0 0, Jordan Stewart 1 0-0 2, Logan Hunter 2 0-0 5. Totals 19 3-4 47.
NEZPERCE
Cole Seiler 0 3-4 3, Tristan Currall 0 0-0 0, Austin Nelson 1 0-0 2, Jared Cronce 1 2-6 4, Brycen Danner 1 0-0 3, Brendan Nelson 2 0-0 5, AJ Douglas 1 0-2 2. Totals 6 5-12 19.
Timberline 21 18 3 5—48
Nezperce 3 4 6 6—19
3-point goals — Sellers 3, C. Hunter, L. Hunter, Wentland, Danner, Nelson.
Clearwater Valley 50, Orofino 36
KOOSKIA — Clearwater Valley of Kooskia outscored Class 2A foe Orofino 19-2 in the second quarter and hit 21 free throws, allowing it to sprint away with a nonleague defeat of the Maniacs.
The Rams (2-2) got 17 points from Tyler Pressley and 14 — with seven free throws — from Tyce Pfefferkorn. In all, CV went 21-of-32 from the free-throw line.
The Maniacs (2-2) were led by Joe Sparano’s 10 points. Their second-quarter drought proved insurmountable, despite a third-quarter surge.
OROFINO (2-2)
Slade Sneddon 2 1-4 6, Jose Barajas 1 0-0 3, Joe Sparano 5 0-3 10, Trevor Dennison 0 0-0 0, Jarom Scott 3 0-0 6, Thomas Duncan 0 0-0 0, Joel Scott 2 0-1 5, Will Beardin 0 0-0 0, Reid Thomas 3 0-0 6, Nick Graham 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 1-8 36.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (2-2)
Tate Pfefferkorn 1 5-8 7, Tyce Pfefferkorn 3 7-10 14, Tyler Pressley 7 3-4 17, Connor Jackson 1 2-4 4, Luke Olsen 0 0-0 0, Laban Francis 2 3-5 7, Nakiyah Anderson 0 0-0 0, Joshua Francis 0 0-0 0, Jake Kolb 0 0-0 0, Laton Schlieper 0 1-1 1. Totals 14 21-32 50.
Orofino 8 2 12 14—36
Clearwater Valley 12 19 5 14—50
3-point goals — Sneddon, Barajas, Scott, Ty. Pfefferkorn.
Kamiah 53, Kendrick 24
KENDRICK — Kamiah coach Aaron Skinner pointed to the defensive efforts of Kaden Mercer, Kavan Mercer and Jace Sams as key in his team holding Kendrick to single-digit scoring in all four quarters of a nonleague win.
Sams had four blocks, Kaden Mercer provided versatility in shutting down both forwards and guards and Kavan Mercer deflected a number of passes in hounding the Tigers’ point guard.
Titus Oatman led the Kubs with 14 points.
“We’ve had a pretty tough schedule,” Skinner said, “and they responded well.”
KAMIAH (1-3)
Titus Oatman 4 0-0 14, Kaden Mercer 1 0-0 2, Sam Brisbois 4 0-0 13, Trent Taylor 1 0-0 2, Robert Whitney 1 0-0 2, Kavan Mercer 2 1-2 5, Jace Sams 5 2-4 12, Wyatt Wilcox 0 0-0 0, Luke Krogh 1 0-0 2, Landon Keen 0 1-2 1. Totals 18 4-8 53.
KENDRICK
Chase Burke 0 0-0 0, Jagger Hewett 2 4-6 8, Kolby Anderson 0 0-4 0,Tavien Goldsberry 3 0-0 6, Maison Anderson 3 0-1 6, Rylan Hogan 1 1-2 3, Tommy Stamper 0 0-0 0, Jacob Skiles 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 2-9 23.
Kamiah 15 12 13 13—53
Kendrick 5 8 8 3—24
3-point goals — Oatman 3, Brisbois 2.
JV — Kamiah 61, Kendrick 24
Deary 68, Mullan 29
DEARY — Deary’s Bodee Swanson scored 22 points and Brayden Stapleton had 21 for the Mustangs as they improved to 3-1 with a nonleague win against Mullan.
Swanson and Stapleton had 14 and 11 points, respectively, in the third. Swanson went 10-for-11 from the floor and the Mustangs shot above 50 percent from the field.
Stapleton and Dylan Wilcox had 11 boards apiece and London Kirk added five assists.
“We just made some adjustments on our press in the second half and the kids turned it into a nice half for us,” Deary coach Gary Krumheuer said.
DEARY (3-1)
Bodee Swanson 10 2-4 22, Brayden Stapleton 9 0-0 21, Preston Johnston 1 0-0 2, London Kirk 2 1-3 6, Jon Beyer 0 0-0 0, Karson Ireland 2 0-0 4, Dale Fletcher 1 0-0 3, Patrick McManus 1 0-0 2, Dylan Wilcox 3 0-0 8, Gus Rickert 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 3-7 68.
MULLAN
Luke Trogden 5 1-4 12, Blake Layton 1 0-0 2, Floyd Nelson 1 1-2 4, Samuel Hess 1 0-1 2, Caden Cramdell 2 0-2 4, Skye Gallaway 2 0-0 5, Trystan Zingler 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 2-9 29.
Deary 20 11 30 7—68
Mullan 15 4 5 5—29
3-point goals — Stapleton 3, Kirk, Fletcher, Wilcox 2, Trogden, Nelson, Galloway.
GIRLSPullman 69, Rogers 39
SPOKANE — Pullman outscored Rogers of Spokane by 12 points in the first quarter and 15 in the fourth to roll past the Pirates in nonleague play.
The Greyhounds (2-2) boasted three double-digit scorers. Meghan McSweeney led all players with 24 points, while Peyton Teevens and Hailey Talbot accumulated 12 and 10, respectively.
Pullman led the Greater Spokane League school by 20 points at intermission. The Pirates (0-3) were led by Savanna Wickering’s nine points.
PULLMAN (2-2)
Hailey Chittenden 2 0-0 4, Hallie McDougle 1 0-0 2, Peyton Teevens 5 4-7 14, Kelsi Benton 1 1-1 3, Kinsey Kallaher 0 0-0 0, Meghan McSweeney 9 3-3 22, Hailey Talbot 5 0-4 10, Elise McDougle 1 0-0 2, Audrey Pitzer 1 0-1 3, Megan Limburg 1 2-2 5, Sehra Singh 1 2-2 4. Totals 27 12-20 69.
ROGERS-SPOKANE (0-3)
Destiny Cosner 3 0-1 8, Brianna Vann 0 0-0 0, Imani Jimenez 0 0-0 0, Oveyonna Ivy 1 0-0 2, Sydney Vining 3 2-2 8, Regina Flemming 0 0-0 0, Dyani Sijohn-Pascal 3 1-2 8, Jalayla Brown 2 0-1 4, Leileena Harvey 0 0-0 0, Savanna Wickering 3 0-0 9. Totals 15 3-6 39.
Pullman 20 15 15 19—69
Rogers 8 7 20 4—39
3-point goals — Limburg, Pitzer, McSweeney, Cosner 2, Sijohn-Pascal, Wickering 3.
Lapwai 86, Kamiah 21
KAMIAH — Five Lapwai players reached double figures and the Wildcats raced to a 24-point lead after one quarter during their rout of Whitepine League Division I rival Kamiah.
Lapwai (5-0, 3-0) was led by Grace Sobotta, who had 19 points and nine rebounds. Glory Sobotta knocked in four 3s and tallied 18 points, Sayquis Greene registered 15, and Lauren Gould and Omari Mitchell chipped in 10 apiece.
Wildcats coach Ada Marks credited her team’s “well-rounded” nature and its defense, which forced 30 turnovers and was spearheaded by Mitchell.
“She keeps everyone going,” Marks said.
Kamiah (0-5, 0-3) was led by Mya Barger’s eight points.
LAPWAI (5-0, 3-0)
Grace Sobotta 7 3-4 19, KC Lussoro 2 3-3 7, Julia Gould 2 0-0 5, Omari Mitchell 4 2-4 10, Glory Sobotta 6 2-2 18, Sayquis Greene 5 2-5 15, Lauren Gould 4 0-2 10, Raylin Shippentower 1 0-0 2, SimSin Heavyrunner 0 0-0 0. Totals 31 12-20 86.
KAMIAH (0-5, 0-3)
Maya Engledow 1 0-0 2, Logan Landmark 0 0-2 0, Zayda Loewen 0 0-0 0, Dorian Hix 0 0-0 0, Jazzy Oatman 0 1-2 1, Haleigh Wyatt 0 0-0 0, Mya Barger 4 0-0 8, Destiny Knight 1 5-6 6, Jayden McLay 0 0-0 0, Maria Vasquez 0 1-1 1, Claire McNall 0 1-1 1, Sarah Bytheway 1 0-0 2. Totals 7 3-11 21.
Lapwai 29 26 21 10—86
Kamiah 5 6 4 6—21
3-point goals — Gr Sobotta 2, Gl Sobotta 4, L. Gould 2, Greene, J. Gould.
JV — Lapwai def. Kamiah (one half)
Nezperce 48, Timberline 31
NEZPERCE — Nezperce’s Caitlyn Cronce and Kadyn Horton paced the offense and Hannah Duuck controlled the boards as the Indians shot out on a third-quarter spree and upended Whitepine League Division II foe Timberline of Pierce/Weippe.
Cronce poured in 18 points, most of those coming on “one-dribble drives,” coach Dave Snodgrass said. She added five assists while Duuck, at 5-foot-6, pulled down 15 rebounds.
“If the ball’s up in the air, she’s gonna get it,” Snodgrass said. “I don’t know how you teach that kind of tenacity. She just loves to do it.”
Snodgrass said Horton, who contributed 14 points, “kept us in it the first three quarters, then Cronce went to work” and tallied 10 points in the fourth.
The Spartans (0-5) were led by Chasta Jared’s 14 points, but couldn’t quite capitalize on Nezperce’s foul trouble.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (0-5)
Marebeth Stemrich 2 1-2 5, Chasta Jared 6 0-1 14, Krystal Dahl 2 0-0 4, Elise Jones 0 0-0 0, Emma Brown 3 2-4 8, Abby Brown 0 0-1 0, Haily West 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 3-8 31.
NEZPERCE (4-2)
Amelia Husted 2 0-0 4, Grace Tiegs 2 0-0 4, Jillian Lux 0 0-0 0, Katharine Duuck 1 0-1 2, Hannah Duuck 1 1-6 3, Madisyn Brower 1 0-0 2, Caitlyn Cronce 7 4-5 18, KC Wahl 0 1-2 1, Kadyn Horton 6 2-2 14, Ava Webster 0 0-0 0, Bri Branson 0 0-0 0, Morgan Wemhoff 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 8-16 48.
Timberline 6 6 6 13—31
Nezperce 11 9 14 14—48
3-point goals — Jared 2.
Genesee 73, Potlatch 16
GENESEE — Bailey Leseman tallied 17 points, and Lucie Ranisate added 15 points and seven rebounds to lead Genesee to a Whitepine League Division I win against Potlatch.
Claira Osborn piled up 11 points, six rebounds and five steals for the Bulldogs, Kendra Murray provided six steals and Makenzie Stout contributed seven points and four steals.
“I felt like this was our best overall performance,” Genesee coach Greg Hardie said. “Played with intensity, played together, found the open person, unselfish with the ball, everybody that played scored.”
POTLATCH
Danaira Carpenter 0 0-0 0, Taylor Carpenter 0 0-4 0, Kyndal Cessnun 0 0-0 0, Emma Chambers 0 0-0 0, Alyssa Hamburg 2 0-0 5, Charlee Beckner 0 0-0 0, Jordan Reynolds 4 0-1 8, Desi Brown 1 1-2 3, Anna Atkinson 0 0-0 0, Nygaard 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 1-7 16.
GENESEE (3-4, 2-2)
Lucie Ranisate 7 1-5 15, Molly Hanson 1 0-0 2, Mikacia Bartosz 2 0-0 5, Regan Zenner 3 0-0 6, Kendra Murray 1 0-0 2, Bailey Leseman 7 2-5 17, Isabelle Monk 2 0-0 4, Makenzie Stout 2 3-3 7, Claira Osborne 5 1-2 11, Taylor Mayer 1 1-2 4. Totals 31 8-17 73.
Potlatch 2 5 7 2—16
Genesee 17 26 19 11—73
3-point goals — Hamburg, Bartosz, Leseman, Mayer.
JV — Potlatch 62, Genesee 37
Prairie 53, Salmon River 35
RIGGINS — Prairie drained Salmon River in the third quarter, outscoring the Savages by 14 in the period to claim a nonleague win.
The Pirates of Cottonwood (7-1) were spearheaded by senior India Peery, who collected 18 points, four 3s and eight assists, and “just picked up her leadership in the third, shot well, ran the court and set the offense up well,” Prairie coach Lori Mader said.
Ciara Chaffee added 13 points, Madison Shears had four steals and Ellea Uhlenkott led the team with five boards.
“It was a three-point game at the half, then we picked up our defense and wore them down,” Mader said.
With only six available players, Salmon River of Riggins (4-3) tired. It was led by Lotus Harper, who tallied 12 points.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (7-1)
Delanie Lockett 1 0-0 2, Kristin Wemhoff 2 0-0 4, Madison Shears 3 0-0 6, Ellea Uhlenkott 1 2-4 4, Josie Remacle 0 0-0 0, Tara Schlader 2 0-0 4, India Peery 7 0-1 18, Hope Schwartz 0 0-0 0, Ciara Chaffee 5 2-2 13, Sydnee Bruegeman 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 4-7 53.
SALMON RIVER-RIGGINS (4-3)
Emily Diaz 3 2-6 8, Lotus Harper 4 1-2 12, Sofie Branstetter 1 2-2 4, Jordyn Pottenger 3 2-2 9, Avery Jones 0 0-0 0, Alethea Chapman 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 7-12 35.
Prairie 11 11 21 10—53
Salmon River 10 9 7 9—35
3-point goals — Peery 4, Chaffee, Harper 3, Pottenger.
Deary 48, Mullan 9
DEARY — Deary held nonleague opponent Mullan to one point in the first quarter — and scoreless in the third — while the Mustangs erupted, sharing the scoring and taking advantage of a thin Tigers roster to register a rout.
Every player for Deary (5-3) scored. The Mustangs were led by Emiley Proctor’s nine points, and eight apiece from Graci Heath and Matteya Proctor.
“We just had a really balanced attack, played a lot of team ball, which was really cool to see,” said Deary assistant Courtney Warner, whose team shot 50 percent in the first and fourth quarters.
Mullan, which had five available players, was limited to three field goals.
MULLAN (0-3)
Jaynah Petit 1 0-0 3, Sairah Haig 0 0-0 0, Sierra Ringsbye 0 0-0 0, Leah Srazier 0 0-0 0, Emily Dykes 2 2-4 6. Totals 3 2-4 9.
DEARY (5-3)
Graci Heath 4 0-0 8, Makala Beyer 2 0-0 4, Matteya Proctor 4 0-0 8, Cassidy Henderson 1 0-0 2, Taylor Gregg 1 0-0 2, Triniti Wood 3 0-0 6, Emiley Proctor 4 1-1 9, Delainee Ellsworth 2 0-0 4, Dantae Workman 1 0-0 2, Macie Ashmead 0 1-2 1, Emily Scott 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 2-5 48
Mullan 1 6 0 2—9
Deary 21 8 9 10—48
3-point goals — Petit.
St. John Bosco 39, Highland 25
COTTONWOOD — Jessie Sonnen had six steals and eight rebounds as St. John Bosco of Cottonwood sped past Whitepine League Division II foe Highland.
Jade Prigge led the Patriots with 14 points and Lexi Currier had 11, six on back-to-back 3s that sparked the Patriots in the third quarter, where they held a 14-4 advantage. Erin Shmelik added two steals.
“It was a pretty physical game,” Patriots coach Alex Frei said. “Highland, they’re scrappy.”
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT
Taiylor Crea 0 0-0 0, Emmy Espinosa 0 0-0 0, Acacia Randall 1 1-8 3, Payton Crow 5 0-0 10, Emily Dau 3 0-0 8, Katie Goeckner 2 0-0 4, Hannah Miller 0 0-0 0, Kalei Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 1-8 25.
ST JOHN BOSCO-COTTONWOOD (1-4, 1-4)
Erin Shmelik 2 0-0 4, Dani Sonnen 1 0-0 2, Lexi Currier 4 1-2 11, Jade Prigge 6 2-4 14, Jessie Sonnen 1 3-6 5, Makayla Rose 1 0-0 3. Totals 15 6-12 39.
Highland 6 6 4 9—25
St. John Bosco 11 6 14 8—39
3-point goals — Currier 2, Rose, Dau 2.