PULLMAN — Jaedyn Brown, Tanner Barbour and Champ Powaukee combined for 49 points and the Pullman boys basketball team rolled past Ephrata to overcome a sluggish start in its season opener.

The Greyhounds (1-0) got better as the game went on and weathered a flurry of 3s from the Tigers (0-2) in the second half in their 60-43 home victory Saturday.

Tags

Recommended for you