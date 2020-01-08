PULLMAN — The West Valley Eagles let it fly Tuesday in a basketball doubleheader at Pullman High School — and for good reason.
The Eagles boys hit 15 3-pointers and the girls made six in a pair of wins against the Greyhounds, who could do little but watch 3 after 3 swoosh through the net. The West Valley boys won 67-56 and the Eagle girls won 59-33.
“I’ve never had a team shoot that well against us,” Pullman boys’ coach Craig Brantner said. “We even tried zone, which we don’t do very often, but that was even worse because it was three 3s in three possessions.”
West Valley’s Blaine Vasicek was the catalyst for the Eagles, going 8-of-10 from outside and 8-of-8 from the free-throw line. The 5-foot-10 junior guard sank shots from all around the court and finished with 34 points.
“Blaine had a heck of a game,” West Valley coach Jay Humphrey said. “Gutsy performance by our guys.”
In total, seven Eagle players hit 3s and West Valley shot 62.5 percent from beyond the arc.
But despite the lights-out shooting by West Valley (5-5, 1-2 Great Northern League), Pullman (5-5, 1-2) kept it close for much of the contest.
The Greyhounds led 16-15 after the first quarter, trailed 34-26 at halftime and cut West Valley’s lead to three points in the fourth quarter on a eurostep by Pullman guard Evan Strong that made it 50-47.
“We were still in the game,” Brantner said. “We made a great run at the start ... but it’s like sometimes we forget what we were having success with.”
West Valley answered Pullman’s surge with — you guessed it — a 3 by Vasicek to stretch the lead back to six.
Vasicek and teammate Jace Peterson later hit a pair from long distance late in the shot clock to all but ice the game. The Eagles finished it out by going 8-of-8 from the line in the final four minutes to extend the lead back to double digits.
Pullman’s best stretch came in the opening minutes of the contest, when it flew out to a 9-2 lead. An Ethan Kramer 3 capped the run and forced a West Valley timeout.
The Greyhounds were led by Brayden Roberts and Kramer with nine points apiece. Dane Bednar added eight points.
“It was a frustrating game because now matter what you did defensively, it didn’t work for us,” Brantner said. “(We) were just behind the basketball all game long and couldn’t catch up.”
WEST VALLEY (5-5, 1-2)
Blaine Vasicek 9 8-8 34, Dakari Pakootas, 3 0-0 7, Jace Peterson 2 0-0 5, Treden Davis-Reed 1 0-0 2, Turner Livingston 1 0-0 3, Jayce Pakootas 2 2-2 7, Mikhail Sweet 2 0-0 6, Kaylon Accord 0 0-0 0, Mason Dobney 1 0-0 3. Totals 21 10-10 67.
PULLMAN (5-5, 1-2)
Dane Bednar 2 4-4 8, Grayson Hunt 3 1-2 7, Stephen Wilmotte 3 0-0 7, Brady Wells 1 2-2 5, Evan Strong 2 1-2 5, Cameron McSweeney 0 0-0 0, Brayden Roberts 4 0-2 9, Bogey Perkins 0 0-0 0, Ethan Kramer 3 1-1 9, Steven Burkett 2 1-2 6. 20 10-15 56.
West Valley 15 19 12 21—67
Pullman 16 10 13 17—56
3-point goals — Vasicek 8, Sweet 2, D. Pakootas, Peterson, Livingston, J. Pakootas, Dobney, Kramer 2, Wilmotte, Wells, Roberts.
GIRLS
Like Vasicek in the boys’ game, West Valley’s Hailey Marlow was the unstoppable sharpshooter in the girls’ game.
The senior point guard tallied 20 points and drilled five 3s for the GNL-leading Eagles (9-1, 3-0).
Five of West Valley’s 3s — including three by Marlow — came in the second quarter, when the Eagles scored 23 points to take a 33-16 lead into halftime.
“They’re a great shooting team,” Pullman coach Chris Weeks said. “Hailey Marlow is a really good ball player, and if you have your hands down she’s going to make you pay for it.”
After being held scoreless for the first three minutes of the third, Pullman (3-7, 0-3) came alive midway through the quarter.
A Peyton Teevens 3 started a 10-2 run by the Greyhounds, who cut the Eagles’ lead to 14.
Weeks said the Hounds have been a streaky scoring team this season.
“We’ve really shown the ability to get out and score, and score in bunches,” said Weeks, who is in his first season leading Pullman. “We done that against West Valley tonight; we had a 15-2 run against Clarkston down there.
“Putting the ball in the bucket is not really that hard for us. The big thing is we gotta learn to stop the other team.”
West Valley went on to hold Pullman to six points in the fourth to seal the win.
Marlow was joined in double figures by Nevaeh Sherwood (12 points) to lead the Eagles.
Meghan McSweeney paced Pullman with 13 points as the team’s only double-digit scorer.
“I think we’re getting better every single day and I think that shows,” Weeks said. “But we played really hard and just came out on the short end of the stick tonight.”
WEST VALLEY (9-1, 3-0)
Hailey Marlow 7 1-2 20, Nevaeh Sherwood 4 2-4 12, Jillian Taylor 4 0-0 8, Alyssa Amann 1 2-2 5, Madison Moloney 0 0-0 0, Abbie Sicilia 3 1-1 7, Aliyah Henry 1 0-0 2, Madi Carr 2 1-3 5 Lea McGlothlen 0 0-0 0, Sydney Finke 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 7-12 59.
PULLMAN (3-7, 0-3)
Megan Limburg 0 0-0 0, Elise McDougle 0 0-0 0, Audrey Pitzer 1 3-4 5, Suhailey Reyes 0 0-0 0, Peyton Teevens 1 2-4 5, Hailey Chittenden 1 0-0 2, Meghan McSweeney 6 0-0 13, Kelsi Benton 0 0-0 0, Hallie McDougle 0 0-0 0, Sehra Singh 1 0-0 2, Hailey Talbot 2 2-2 6, Kinsey Kallaher 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 7-10 33.
West Valley 10 23 10 16—59
Pullman 7 9 11 6—33
3-point goals — Marlow 5, Sherwood, Amann, Teevens, McSweeney.
