The baseball attributes that set apart Washington State and Oregon will clash directly.
The Cougars and their potent offense — which ranks among the Pac-12’s most prolific — are set to stage a three-game Pac-12 series against the Ducks and their deep, experienced crew of pitchers.
Game 1 is slated for a 6:05 p.m. start today at a fanless Bailey-Brayton Field.
“With their pitching as good as it is, we like the fact we’re playing at home, because our park tends to be a little more offensive,” WSU coach Brian Green said. “So, hopefully that’ll give us a little bit of an advantage.”
Wazzu (19-16, 7-11 Pac-12) boasts the second-best batting average in the conference at .296 — also the country’s No. 25 mark. The Cougs have 82 doubles (11th nationally) and score 7.1 runs per game (42nd nationally).
Their lineup features super-hitting junior All-American first baseman Kyle Manzardo, one of the Pac-12’s most effective at the plate (.355 average). Other regulars batting above .300 are mainstay outfielder Collin Montez, fourth-year infield contributor Jack Smith and the burgeoning Kodie Kolden, who recently was named to the watch list for the Brooks Wallace Award, given to the nation’s top shortstop.
The No. 8 Ducks’ staff, on the other hand, is tops in the league in several categories. Some of the numbers are outstanding.
UO pitchers have combined for 335 strikeouts against 272 hits and 122 walks, permitting a lowly .233 average from opponents. The Ducks’ team ERA of 3.45 is 16th in the nation.
“They’re pitching really well on weekends, playing really good defense and scoring enough,” Green said. “It’s gonna be a tough challenge for us.
“We’re going to have to match their pitching. If you look at their numbers, just in terms of batting average and strikeouts against walks, they clearly have stuff.”
Oregon (26-9, 10-5) will trot out left-hander Robert Ahlstrom (3-3) in the opener. He’s the program’s No. 2 arm, statistically, with a 2.70 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 50 innings. Apparent ace Cullen Kafka (4-1, 2.55 ERA, 63 strikeouts) will take the mound Saturday, and Brett Walker (4-1, 3.67 ERA) is penciled in for Sunday.
Closer Kolby Somers has been impressive all season. He’s recorded seven saves in 11ž innings. Oregon’s three primary relievers each have sub-2.40 ERAs.
UO’s pitchers have support in their defense, the Pac-12’s leading fielding unit percentage-wise (.982).
“It’s gonna come down to the basics — a two-strike approach at the plate, not missing those early-count opportunities, the fastballs we’re going to get, because we’re not gonna get two or three of them,” Green said. “And then really matching them defensively, not making mistakes, free bases, hoping we can match what we did (in a series win last weekend) against Cal.”
The Cougs will send to the mound junior right-hander Brandon White (5-2), a relatively new WSU standout who’s been sharp the past three outings after getting shelled by Stanford and Arizona State.
White has a 4.84 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 48 innings.
Junior right-hander Zane Mills (4-3), the reigning Pac-12 pitcher of the week, gets the nod for Game 2. Mills, coming off a complete-game victory at Cal, enjoys a 3.81 ERA and has struck out 65 in 59 innings.
WSU’s staff is third in the Pac-12 with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
“Zane and Brandon are starting to pound the zone,” Green said, later adding of his staff: “We’ve had signs throughout the year, but we’re trying to find more consistency on the mound with location and command.”
Wazzu remains teasing out the back end of its rotation and its bullpen. Green said the Cougs are at “five or six” capable pitchers, and he’d like to push that tally to eight.
Michael Newstrom has been a “rubber arm” in long relief, with a conference-high 23 appearances. Green said freshmen Kolby Kmetko and Tyler Hoeft, and recent-breakout sophomore Grant Taylor, have shown enough over the past month to be in the mix for increased relief time — and to claim the closer role, which has been by committee thus far.
Six Wazzu pitchers have logged a save apiece. Will Sierra (6.45 ERA) has thrown the most frames among them, with 22⅓.
“That’s something we have to improve at,” Green said. “Everybody in this league, if you’re at the top of the league, has a shutdown closer.”
In all, seven relievers have worked between 12 and 23 innings, and all but one has allowed 18 or more hits. Newstrom paces the pack with a 4.24 ERA and 13 hits. Green indicated the Cougs are starting to get a better feel for their relievers' situational tendencies.
Dakota Hawkins (3-5, 5.49 ERA), a “swing” pitcher, could start Game 3, depending on his bullpen usage earlier in the series. He's one of those with a save to his name.
Oregon’s offense is led by third baseman Aaron Zavala, who sits second in the conference with a .400 average, also getting on base at a .528 clip. Utility infielder Kenyon Yovan has a team-best nine homers.
Four Ducks bat better than .300, but the team is seventh in the league with a .285 average.
It’s been five seasons since WSU took a series from a ranked opponent, and UO hasn’t dropped a set to the Pullman school since 2017. The Cougs are 3-9 vs. ranked Pac-12 teams this season.
Yet they’ve kindled general optimism around the program with steady progress under their second-year coach. Wazzu owns a pair of Pac-12 series victories, and notable wins against ranked foes Stanford, Oregon State and Arizona — a 19-run shellacking.
“We’re confident because we’re getting better, and that’s the exciting part for our program,” Green said. “We still have a winning record. We’re still in the hunt for a .500 record in conference play. Those are two big objectives for the program in terms of growth, moving forward and getting back to where we want the program to be.”
