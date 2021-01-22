PULLMAN — Washington State and its program pillar of defense were “stuck in the mud” out of the gates. The Cougars went down big midway through the first half and couldn’t chip away much at sharpshooting Utah’s lead, falling 71-56 on Thursday at Beasley Coliseum in a Pac-12 men’s basketball game.
“I don’t know if that’s fatigue or preparation or what, but it didn’t feel like we were quick,” Cougs coach Kyle Smith said.
The balanced, potent Utes offense made seven of its first 10 field-goal attempts and shot 67 percent from the field in the first half, outscoring Wazzu (9-5, 2-5 Pac-12) in the paint by 16 points, a trend that would emerge during the contest.
Utah (6-6, 5-3) led by 17 at halftime — WSU’s largest deficit at the break this season — then answered every slight second-half run from the Cougs to maintain a double-digit advantage, which initially was fashioned after the first 10 minutes.
Overall, the Utes shot 28-for-51 (55 percent) against a Wazzu team that led the nation in field-goal percentage defense just two weeks ago. The visitors had assists on 19 of their baskets.
“Really difficult game for us tonight,” Smith said. “Utah just kinda punched us in the mouth and put the ball in the basket in the first half. We dug ourselves a hole and we couldn’t get back in there.
“We were bad first half (defensively). That’s the best way to put it.”
After 27 minutes, only two Cougars had made more than one field goal. Standout point guard Isaac Bonton, who entered the day as one of college basketball’s hottest players, was locked up and limited to four points on 1-for-8 from the floor. It was the first game in the past 31 that Bonton has been held under double digits, which stood as the nation’s second-longest active streak. He committed four turnovers.
“Could’ve helped a lot, but we’ve got to be able to play better when he doesn’t (have a huge night),” Smith said of Bonton, who came into the game averaging a league-best 21.7 points per game in Pac-12 play. “If we’re counting on it, that’s going to be tough.”
Sophomore guard Noah Williams totaled 17 points on 6-for-11 shooting, and freshman post Efe Abogidi got going late, finishing with 12 points. Williams also tallied five assists and four steals.
No other Cougars scored more than six points as WSU shot 20-for-53 (37.7 percent) and coughed it up 15 times.
Center Branden Carlson led five Utes in double figures with 14 points, adding 10 rebounds. Guard Rylan Jones had 10 assists, while Timmy Allen (13 points), Riley Battin (12), Alfonso Plummer (12) and Mikael Jantunen (10) also contributed.
The five shot a combined 25-for-41 (61 percent). Carlson, Jantunen and Plummer accounted for 32 of Utah’s 43 points — on 14-of-18 shooting — in the first 20 minutes.
WSU, which started the season 8-0, suffered its fourth straight loss, and second of the season on Friel Court. The Cougars have dropped five of six league games since Pac-12 action resumed at the start of the year. They haven’t held a lead in the past three contests. Utah has won 13 consecutive meetings between the two.
Wazzu plays host to Colorado at 5 p.m. Saturday.
UTAH (6-6, 3-5)
Allen 4-7 5-5 13, Jantunen 4-6 2-2 10, Carlson 7-12 0-0 14, Jones 2-6 0-0 5, Larsson 1-3 2-2 5, Plummer 5-9 0-0 12, Battin 5-7 0-0 12, Brenchley 0-1 0-0 0, Thioune 0-0 0-0 0, Kellier 0-0 0-0 0, Martinez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-51 9-9 71.
WASHINGTON ST. (9-5, 2-5)
Jakimovski 0-5 0-0 0, Abogidi 3-7 5-5 12, Markovetskyy 1-1 0-0 2, Bonton 1-8 2-3 4, Williams 6-11 2-2 17, Fitzgerald-Warren 2-4 0-0 6, Jackson 2-5 0-0 4, Miller 1-5 0-2 2, Rodman 1-3 0-0 3, Bamba 1-1 0-0 2, Kunc 1-2 0-0 2, Chatfield 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 20-53 9-12 56.
Halftime: Utah, 43-26. 3-Point Goals: Utah 6-14 (Battin 2-3, Plummer 2-5, Larsson 1-1, Jones 1-3, Brenchley 0-1, Jantunen 0-1), Washington St. 7-19 (Williams 3-4, Fitzgerald-Warren 2-3, Abogidi 1-2, Rodman 1-3, Bonton 0-3, Jakimovski 0-4). Rebounds: Utah 29 (Carlson 10), Washington St. 23 (Jakimovski 6). Assists: Utah 19 (Jones 10), Washington St. 13 (Williams 5). Total Fouls: Utah 15, Washington St. 14.