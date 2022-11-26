Hot shooting by Idaho’s men helps it beat Pacific

Idaho junior forward Isaac Jones celebrates after making a shot during Thursday's California Thanksgiving Jam game against Pacific at the Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, Calif. Jones had a season-high 31 points as the Vandals beat the Tigers.

STOCKTON, Calif. — For the second consecutive game, the Idaho men’s basketball team shot better than 54 percent from the field. This time, the Vandals finished the job.

Junior forward Isaac Jones tallied a season-best 31 points, adding seven rebounds Friday as Idaho escaped with an 84-81 victory against Pacific in the California Thanksgiving Jam at the Alex G. Spanos Center.

