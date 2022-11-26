Hot shooting by Idaho’s men helps it beat Pacific

Idaho junior forward Isaac Jones celebrates after making a shot during Thursday's California Thanksgiving Jam game against Pacific at the Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, Calif. Jones had a season-high 31 points as the Vandals beat the Tigers.
STOCKTON, Calif. — For the second consecutive game, the Idaho men’s basketball team shot better than 54 percent from the field. This time, the Vandals finished the job.
Junior forward Isaac Jones tallied a season-best 31 points, adding seven rebounds Friday as Idaho escaped with an 84-81 victory against Pacific in the California Thanksgiving Jam at the Alex G. Spanos Center.
Senior guard Divant’e Moffitt contributed 20 points for the Vandals (2-5), who were 32-for-58 (55.2 percent) overall from the field, including 15-of-26 (57.78 percent) in the second half. Freshman forward Nigel Burris had 18 points and six rebounds.
Donovan Williams led five players in double figures for the Tigers (2-4), losers of three straight, with 19 points and five rebounds. Tyler Beard added 14 points and six assists. Luke Advdalovic finished with 13 points. Jordan Ivy-Curry contributed 11 points. Cam Denson had 10 points and nine rebounds.
Idaho was up by three at halftime and expanded its lead to 63-54 about midway through the second half. But Pacific, which went 13-for-25 (52 percent) from the field in the final 20 minutes, gave the Vandals all they could handle.
The Tigers got to within three with 7:27 remaining as Beard hit a 3-pointer. Jones converted a traditional three-point play at the 6:18 mark to put Idaho in front 73-67.
But the Vandals were held scoreless in a three-possession stretch and Pacific tied it at 77 with 2:19 to go on Nick Blake’s layup, finishing a 6-0 spurt.
However, Burris canned a shot from distance just 32 seconds later to put Idaho in front for good. The teams traded baskets, then a pair of free throws, and a shot by the Tigers at the end was short of the mark.
Jones and Moffitt each were named to the all-tournament team.
The Vandals, who snapped a four-game losing streak, next play at 6 p.m. next Friday against Northern Illinois to start a four-game homestand.
