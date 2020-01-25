> The Lewiston Elks Lodge will play host to the North Central Idaho District Hoop Shoot featuring 24 youth qualifiers from Lewiston, Moscow, Grangeville and St. Maries at 8:30 a.m. today at Jenifer Junior High. Participants are divided into boys’ and girls’ age divisions of 8-9, 10-11 and 12-13, and will compete for the highest free throw shooting percentage out of 25 attempts, with five-shot tiebreakers in case of identical scores. The event is expected to conclude by noon. Winners from each division will advance to the state hoop shoot scheduled for Feb. 8 in Grangeville.