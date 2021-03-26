In helping raise the fortunes of the Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team, Damek Mitchell keeps climbing the ranks of individual accolades.
The senior guard drew first-team honors and teammate Trystan Bradley made the third team Thursday as the NAIA announced its All-America teams.
Coach Austin Johnson also repeated as the National Association of Basketball Coaches’ NAIA coach of the year. The NAIA chose Delano Thomas, whose Shawnee State team defeated the Warriors 74-68 on Tuesday in the championship game of the NAIA tournament in Kansas City, Mo., as its recipient.
On the women’s side, senior forwards Kiara Burlage and Abbie Johnson were honorable mention picks.
Mitchell, the Warriors’ record-breaking senior point guard, snagged first-team honors after making the third team last year and honorable mention the previous season.
Johnson called it the culmination of Mitchell’s years of devotion to improving his game, both in the gym and in the weight room.
“Damek treated everything like it was a national championship,” the coach said, “and that’s why he’s probably the best player in school history and has more accolades than anybody else.”
Mitchell, of Bellingham, Wash., averaged 15 points, six rebounds and four assists per game this season as the unquestioned leader of a 22-2 team. He shot 45 percent overall, 40 percent from 3-point range and 82 percent from the foul line. Despite a pandemic-shortened senior year, he finishes as the Warriors’ all-time leader in career assists with 595 and 3s made with 206.
The NAIA names 10 players to each of the three All-America tiers, as well as 42 honorable mentions. But candidates for those awards had to reach a higher bar this season because the NAIA, in response to the coronavirus pandemic, merged its two divisions for the first time since 1991.
“Both those guys bought into what we as coaches have tried to preach,” Johnson said of Mitchell and Bradley, who each joined the program in 2017. “They were great stewards in terms of teammates and great stewards of our program’s principles.”
Bradley, a 6-foot-8 senior forward from Lewiston, moved up from honorable mention to third team after averaging 15.9 points and 6.3 rebounds per game, shooting 47 pecent and knocking down 49 of 135 long-range shots.
“Trystan has had phenomenal growth as a player over the past few seasons,” Johnson said in a statement. “He’s displayed a unique skill set and really worked to develop his versatility on both the offensive and defensive end. His increased toughness, however, is what has helped set himself and this program apart.”
The coaches’ assocation made Johnson its coach of the year for the second consecutive time, a honor publicly noted at courtside before Tuesday’s game. He is 81-12 in three seasons at the Lewiston school.
“To win that back to back, no one’s more surprised or mind-blown than me,” Johnson said.
Leif Karlberg, the Warriors’ associate head coach, said in a statement that Johnson is “committed to the process of investing in his players and coaching staff through hard work, integrity and love. Coach Johnson has an elite ability to create unity, confience and joy within a team.”
LCSC president Cynthia Pemberton called Johnson “an incredibly effective coach and educator, and a person of outstanding character.”
Burlage led the Warriors in scoring (16.9 points per game) and rebounds (7.1) as LCSC advanced to the round of 16 in the national tournament. She led the team in 3-point shooting (47.6 percent) and at the free-throw line (76.7 percent). The Cascade Conference player of the year also had three double-doubles, and set a career high with 34 points in a 90-84 win Dec. 12 at Montana State-Northern. In that game, Burlage set the college record for most free throws in a game with 18.
Johnson was second on the team in scoring (13.4 points) and rebounding (6.0), leading the team with a 53.5 percent mark from the field. The Cascade’s defensive player of the year had a pair of double-doubles, and tallied a career-best 26 points in a 67-61 win Feb. 12 against Montana State-Billings.
The two could return next season, as the NAIA granted all athletes an extra year of eligibility in the fall because of the pandemic.
Grummert may be contacted at daleg@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2290.