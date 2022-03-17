Honors keep rolling in for Lapwai’s Yearout

CHICAGO — The awards keep piling up for Lapwai’s Titus Yearout.
Yearout, a senior, was named the Gatorade player of the year for the state of Idaho.
The award recognizes athletic excellence, academic achievement and character off the court as well. It is the 37th year Gatorade has sponsored the honor.
A 6-foot-2, 180-pound guard helped the Wildcats to a 27-0 record and their second consecutive Class 1A Division I state title. Yearout averaged 15.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game in lifting Lapwai to its 12th overall title.
“Titus is an outstanding player, but an even better teammate and person,” Troy coach Kelly Carlstrom said in a news release. “I have coached against Titus the last four years, and he’s matured each year. During his freshman through junior seasons, he was the main scoring threat for his team. This year, he became more of a facilitator and leader of his team as well as an incredible defender.”
The University of Idaho signee surpassed 2,000 points in his career at the state tournament, and will leave as the high school’s all-time top scorer at 2,039 points.
Off the court, Yearout has a 3.78 grade-point average. Outside of the classroom, Yearout has volunteered at a Christmas toy, coat and food drive, as well as donating his time to assist the elderly. His family also has donated clothing to the Tiny Tots Learning Center at the Lapwai Boys and Girls Club.
He will be able to award a $1,000 grant to the local or national organization of his choosing and also can submit a short video explaining why that group should get one of 12 grants worth $10,000.
Among those honored nationally with the award in the past include Jayson Tatum, Karl Anthony-Towns, Jabari Parker and Dwight Howard. Recent Idaho award winners are Brody Rowbury (2020-21, Meridian), Austin Bolt (2019-20, Borah), Michael Ure (2018-19, Ririe) and Jake Pfennigs (2017-18, Post Falls).