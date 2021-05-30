Game 8
It was a no-doubter.
Central Methodist right fielder Kenny Otero confidently flipped his bat down the first-base line, yelled an audible “let’s go,” clapped and fist-pumped both hands and looked back towards the raucous Eagles dugout as he rounded the bases after crushing a home run over the left-field fence.
What Otero didn’t know was his two-run bomb would be the first of three consecutive home runs by CMU in its inaugural Avista NAIA World Series game.
IU Southeast’s pitching change didn’t matter — Logan Haring and Sergio Macias followed up Otero’s home run with solo blasts of their own as Central Methodist (Mo.) scored eight runs in the fourth inning in an 11-5 victory Saturday at Harris Field.
“Honestly, all year it’s been like that, man,” Otero said of his team’s home-run stretch. “One player gets it going and then everyone just follows it. That’s why those innings happen — one after another, team ABs and it just keeps producing. ”
The second-seeded Eagles carried themselves with a swagger akin to a team that’d been there before. By the time of the almost-8 p.m. first pitch, CMU was the only team yet to play in the World Series — and it was itching to get underway.
During warmups, sporadic cheers and playful jeers could be heard from the Eagles players. There was a hype circle and little dance to get the players pumped up. A couple of Eagles tossed a football around. One player shouted, “Show me the money” to laughs from members of the crowd.
CMU coach Nate Breland said the laid-back pregame was by design. His team had been a little too focused leading up to its first Series appearance.
“Before the game started when we were out there hitting, I just said, ‘You guys are entirely too focused,’ ” Breland said. “Way too focused, and that’s not us. We’re a team that likes to have fun and enjoy (it) and stay loose, and that’s when we play well.”
The pep talk worked.
The Eagles (47-6) carried their newfound pregame confidence into a showdown that never was in doubt after they swarmed the scoreboard in the fourth for an 8-2 lead.
In total, eight Eagles had hits and eight scored runs.
Macias led the way with a pair of home runs and four hits in five at-bats. Max McCay added four hits and three RBI and the Eagles tallied 16 hits as a team.
“We just got the momentum and got everything going,” Macias said. “Everyone started going off.”
Four players had two hits for No. 7 IU Southeast (49-15), which finished with 13. But the Grenadiers struggled to turn their hits into runs.
In the sixth, CMU starter Nick Merkel got out of a bases-loaded jam with only one run. Macias ended the inning with a double play after catching a line drive and flipping the ball to second baseman Deshawn Cole.
“It’s just about throwing strikes and they got to put the ball in play, and we got lucky there with the bases loaded,” Breland said. “(They) hit a line drive right at Sergio and (Cole) crashed the bag and turned a great double play there.”
In the ninth, CMU relief pitchers Dylan Brister and Tyler Vicars got away with only two runs despite five Grenadiers getting on base in the inning.
The Eagles have a couple of days to relax before their showdown with sixth-seeded Faulkner at 6:30 p.m. Monday. The Grenadiers will play at 11:30 a.m. Monday in an elimination game against No. 8 Keiser.
“We need to come out and just be who we were all season, and we don’t need to change anything,” Breland said. “And I think we learned that today.”
IU SOUTHEAST CENTRAL METHODIST
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Woeste 2b 4 1 2 0 Cole 2b 4 0 0 1
Hensley 1b 4 0 1 0 Otero rf 4 1 2 2
Tanksley c 5 0 2 0 Martinez rf 1 0 0 0
Boxer 1b 1 0 1 1 Haring 1b 5 1 1 1
Romero rf 5 1 2 0 Macias ss 5 2 4 2
Wagner lf 5 0 2 1 Ruckman pr 0 0 0 0
Mills pr 0 0 0 0 Schwllbch dh 5 2 1 0
Ullom cf 5 2 1 1 McDonald lf 4 1 1 1
Berenda dh 3 0 0 0 Victor 3b 4 2 2 0
Scott 3b 3 0 1 0 McCay c 4 0 4 3
Shafer 3b 1 1 0 0 Davis pr 0 1 0 0
Decello ss 4 0- 1 1 Garcia cf 4 1 1 1
Totals 40 5 13 4 Totals 40 11 16 11
IU Southeast 000 201 002— 5 13 2
Cent. Methodist 000 800 30x—11 16 4
IU Southeast ip h r er bb so
Reynolds (L, 9-1) 3.2 9 6 6 0 2
Jones 2.2 6 5 3 0 3
Bube 1.2 1 0 0 0 2
Central Methodist ip h r er bb so
Merkel (W, 13-0) 6 10 3 1 1 3
Brister 2.1 1 0 0 1 3
Grana 0.2 2 2 0 0 1
Attendance — 380.
Central Methodist 11
IU Southeast 5
Star of the game
Central Methodist senior shortstop Sergio Macias batted 4-for-5 with a pair of home runs, boosting his total of deep shots on the year to 20. It marked the fifth time this season that Macias has belted two homers in a game.
First-timers
Central Methodist pocketed its first-ever win at the Series, just about 24 hours after IU Southeast had done the same.
Quote of note
“I feel like everyone got the jitters off and now we’re ready to roll on to the next game. Just keep it rolling now.”
— Macias