SPOKANE — On a night when shots weren’t dropping for Drew Timme, freshman center Chet Holmgren stepped up to lift top-ranked Gonzaga.
Holmgren scored 22 points, grabbed nine rebounds and blocked four shots in the Bulldogs’ 78-62 victory against San Francisco on Thursday. Timme finished with 23 points, although many came later in the second half.
“Chet was huge for us,” said Timme, a national player of the year candidate. “He was doing it all. He gave us a boost in the first half when we needed it most.”
Timme had just five points in the first half, as San Francisco’s defense clamped down and caused him to miss numerous shots around the basket.
“It wasn’t fun,” Timme said. “Those are shots I usually make. They didn’t go in tonight.”
“Chet was big tonight,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. “He made all kinds of plays on offense and defense.”
This was a makeup game for the teams after their Jan. 6 contest was postponed by COVID-19 issues.
Anton Watson scored 11 points and Andrew Nembhard 10 for Gonzaga (15-2, 4-0 West Coast), which regained the No. 1 ranking Monday after Baylor lost a pair of games.
This was Gonzaga’s eighth consecutive victory and the 62nd in a row at home, the longest streak in the nation. It also was the Bulldogs’ 22nd straight win against the Dons, dating to 2012.
Jamaree Bouyea scored 25 points and Khalil Shabazz 15 for San Francisco (15-4, 2-2), which is off to its best start in decades. Yauhen Massalski had nine points and 10 rebounds.
SHOOTING WOES — Gonzaga shot 46.7 percent for the game, but San Francisco managed to shoot just 36 pecent from the floor.
SAN FRANCISCO (15-3)
Massalski 4-7 1-2 9, Tape 2-5 2-2 6, Bouyea 9-20 4-4 25, Shabazz 5-16 3-3 15, Stefanini 0-5 0-0 0, Kunen 0-3 0-0 0, Rishwain 2-5 2-3 7, Meeks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-61 12-14 62.
GONZAGA (15-2)
Holmgren 7-10 6-7 22, Timme 9-20 5-7 23, Bolton 1-5 1-3 3, Nembhard 3-9 3-3 10, Strawther 3-7 0-0 7, Watson 4-7 2-2 11, Hickman 1-2 0-0 2, Sallis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-60 17-22 78.
Halftime: Gonzaga, 36-33. 3-Point Goals: San Francisco 6-21 (Bouyea 3-6, Shabazz 2-6, Rishwain 1-3, Kunen 0-3, Stefanini 0-3), Gonzaga 5-18 (Holmgren 2-4, Watson 1-1, Nembhard 1-4, Strawther 1-5, Bolton 0-1, Hickman 0-1, Timme 0-2). Fouled Out: Massalski. Rebounds: San Francisco 35 (Massalski 10), Gonzaga 33 (Holmgren 9). Assists: San Francisco 8 (Massalski, Bouyea, Shabazz, Stefanini 2), Gonzaga 19 (Nembhard 7). Total Fouls: San Francisco 20, Gonzaga 17. A: 6,000.