PROVO, Utah — Chet Holmgren had 20 points, 17 rebounds, six assists and five blocks to lead No. 2 Gonzaga to a 90-57 victory against BYU on Saturday.
The freshman sensation finished with a season high in rebounds and matched his season best in assists. He scored at least 20 points for the fourth time in Gonzaga’s past five games.
“That’s Chet,” Zags coach Mark Few said. “He does a little bit of everything.”
Julian Strawther scored 19 points and Andrew Nembhard added 15 points and six steals for the Bulldogs (19-2, 8-0 West Coast Conference). Rasir Bolton and Drew Timme each finished with 13 points. Gonzaga shot 57 percent from the field in the first half on its way to a second dominant win against the Cougars this season.
Gideon George scored 14 points to lead BYU (17-8, 5-5), and Seneca Knight added 13. Leading scorer Alex Barcello was held to nine on 4-of-14 shooting.
The Cougars have failed to reach 60 points in back-to-back games.
“We’re going to have to find some new creative answers,” coach Mark Pope said. “We’ve got to reinvent ourselves a little bit. We can do some good things. We have some good players. We’re going to have to try and find a little bit better way to do it.”
BYU scored the game’s first two baskets and took a 5-0 lead on a 3-pointer from George. But any upset hopes the Cougars harbored quickly were dashed.
Gonzaga surged ahead with a 27-4 run in an eight-minute stretch and built a 27-9 lead midway through the first half. Holmgren fueled the lengthy spurt with four baskets and punctuated it with his second dunk of the night.
“Chet is one of one,” Strawther said. “There’s literally zero players in the country who can do what he does. He amazes me every time.”
The Cougars struggled to find any rhythm on offense. They made just nine baskets and shot 25 percent from the field before halftime. BYU misfired on at least six consecutive field goal attempts three separate times.
“You’ve got to be on point and have a good attention to detail to guard BYU like that,” Few said. “So I’m really happy with that aspect.”
Gonzaga took a 47-17 lead on back-to-back layups from Anton Watson and Nembhard.
The Bulldogs increased the margin to a game-high 38 points eight minutes into the second half when Nembhard capped a 14-0 run with a layup to make it 74-36.
UP NEXT — Gonzaga hosts Pacific on Thursday.
GONZAGA (19-2)
Holmgren 9-14 0-1 20, Timme 6-10 1-2 13, Bolton 4-5 2-2 13, Nembhard 6-12 2-2 15, Strawther 5-10 7-9 19, Hickman 1-4 0-0 2, Watson 1-2 6-6 8, Sallis 0-1 0-0 0, Arlauskas 0-1 0-0 0, Gregg 0-1 0-0 0, Lang 0-0 0-0 0, Few 0-0 0-0 0, Graves 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-61 18-22 90.
BYU (17-8)
George 4-7 3-4 14, Traore 3-7 0-0 6, Barcello 4-14 0-0 9, Knell 2-8 0-0 5, Knight 3-15 6-6 13, Lohner 1-7 0-1 2, Ally Atiki 2-7 0-0 4, Johnson 2-4 0-0 4, Erickson 0-1 0-0 0, Stewart 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-71 9-11 57.
Halftime: Gonzaga, 47-23. 3-Point Goals: Gonzaga 8-21 (Bolton 3-4, Strawther 2-3, Holmgren 2-5, Nembhard 1-4, Gregg 0-1, Timme 0-1, Hickman 0-3), BYU 6-26 (George 3-5, Knell 1-2, Barcello 1-7, Knight 1-7, Johnson 0-1, Traore 0-1, Lohner 0-3). Fouled Out: George. Rebounds: Gonzaga 43 (Holmgren 17), BYU 34 (Lohner 9). Assists: Gonzaga 20 (Holmgren 6), BYU 10 (Barcello 5). Total Fouls: Gonzaga 14, BYU 18. A: 18,987 (19,000).