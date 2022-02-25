SAN FRANCISCO — Coach Mark Few told his top-ranked Gonzaga team to treat this like a tough trip to face a pair of Big 12 opponents — even if it’s actually the final week of West Coast Conference play.
Chet Holmgren had 21 points, 15 rebounds and six blocked shots as No. 1 Gonzaga picked up its defensive pressure in the second half to hold off San Francisco 89-73 and extend its winning streak to 17 games Thursday.
“San Francisco is a terrific team. They just look, feel, play like an NCAA tournament team, actually like one you play in the second game of the weekend,” Few said. “For us to come in here and be able to score it and defend like we did, especially in the second half, that’s a really good sign for us.”
Next up is rival Saint Mary’s (Calif.) on Saturday.
Drew Timme just missed a triple-double with 20 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, and Julian Strawther added 15 points for the Zags (24-2, 13-0), which earned a 23rd consecutive victory against USF and 10th in a row on the Dons’ home floor.
“They came out, they punched us in the mouth, hit some shots but we took care of business and withstood the run and played some good D, so I was happy about that,” Timme said.
Khalil Shabazz scored 17 points for San Francisco (22-8, 9-6), which honored him and the other seniors before their final home game on the Hilltop.
Shabazz took an elbow to the face and went down with 4:32 left in the game and his mother rushed the floor to check on him. A flagrant foul was called on Andrew Nembhard, who finished with 17 points and six assists for the balanced Zags.
Julian Rishwain’s 3-pointer for USF with 2:52 remaining made it a 10-point game.
Gonzaga clamped down on defense in the second half to slow the Dons, who were coming off a 104-71 road rout Monday at Pacific. But USF got back within 75-62 on a 3 by Gabe Stefanini with 8:08 to play.
Freshman star Holmgren’s length at 7 feet sure helps the cause.
“He makes a huge difference,” Few said. “He’s really understanding the plan and cleaning up all our miscues and we’re driving guys down into him.”
Gonzaga’s 14-4 run early in the second, including an 8-0 burst, broke open the game as USF missed six consecutive field goals during that stretch.
The first half saw a combined 13 3-pointers and the Zags hitting 22 of 33 shots to build a 52-42 lead at the break.
GONZAGA (24-2)
Holmgren 8-12 3-4 21, Timme 8-14 4-4 20, Bolton 3-7 0-0 9, Nembhard 6-9 3-4 17, Strawther 6-11 1-1 15, Watson 0-3 0-0 0, Hickman 0-2 0-0 0, Sallis 3-4 0-0 7. Totals 34-62 11-13 89.
SAN FRANCISCO (22-8)
Massalski 6-14 2-7 14, Tape 1-3 1-2 4, Bouyea 6-15 0-0 14, Shabazz 6-18 3-3 17, Stefanini 2-6 0-0 5, Rishwain 4-6 2-2 13, Kunen 2-3 0-2 6, Meeks 0-0 0-1 0, Markovetskyy 0-0 0-0 0, Newbury 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-65 8-17 73.
Halftime: Gonzaga, 52-42. 3-Point Goals: Gonzaga 10-20 (Bolton 3-5, Nembhard 2-3, Strawther 2-4, Holmgren 2-5, Sallis 1-1, Hickman 0-1, Timme 0-1), San Francisco 11-22 (Rishwain 3-4, Kunen 2-2, Bouyea 2-3, Shabazz 2-7, Tape 1-2, Stefanini 1-4). Fouled Out: Kunen. Rebounds: Gonzaga 39 (Holmgren 15), San Francisco 31 (Massalski 8). Assists: Gonzaga 18 (Timme 8), San Francisco 10 (Bouyea 5). Total Fouls: Gonzaga 13, San Francisco 14. A: 3,138 (5,300).