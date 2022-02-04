SAN DIEGO — Chet Holmgren had 23 points and 12 rebounds to lead No. 2 Gonzaga past San Diego 92-62 on Thursday for its 11th consecutive victory.
Drew Timme added 13 points and eight rebounds as six Bulldogs scored in double figures. Andrew Nembhard had 14 points and seven assists.
Gonzaga (18-2, 7-0 West Coast Conference) has won its past 25 league games by double digits — and by an average of more than 24 points.
“This team is recognizing what all these different approaches were,” Bulldogs coach Mark Few said. “That’s probably what I’m most excited about, just their ability to read and react.”
Jace Townsend scored 13 points off the bench for the Toreros.
San Diego (13-10, 6-4), which entered third in the WCC standings, hung around for the first seven minutes before fading. The Toreros looked sharp early and tied the game at 12 on a 3-pointer. But the Zags outscored them 26-12 the rest of the half to take a 38-24 lead into the break.
In the first 10 minutes of the second half, the Toreros couldn’t chip away at the deficit against the deeper Bulldogs. Every time USD made a mini-run, Gonzaga answered with a timely 3, fast break or slashing basket in the lane to stunt USD’s momentum.
The 7-foot Holmgren buried a 3 from the top of the key with 7:05 left to give Gonzaga a 75-50 advantage.
“He broke the game open,” San Diego coach Sam Scholl said. “He is just very, very skilled. He has a tremendous feel. He is physical. He is not afraid to bang.”
The star freshman also had four blocks, and his height gave the Toreros problems inside.
“He is always a presence around the rim on defense. He does a good job of gauging what is going on and adjusting his defense,” Few said. “I think after that they really had problems scoring over him.”
The Bulldogs shot 57 percent from the field compared to 35 percent for USD.
“We talked about how disciplined we were going to have to be to not beat ourselves. We had too many momentary pauses,” Scholl said. “They are just a very talented passing team. They really do a great job of finding the open guy and delivering a strike so that guy can make a play.”
Gonzaga, to no one’s surprise, had a huge advantage in points in the paint (48-22) and rebounds (45-21).
“Gonzaga challenges you and tests your mental discipline,” Scholl said. “When you play the best team in the country you have to be that good and that disciplined.”
GONZAGA (17-2)
Holmgren 9-12 2-3 23, Timme 5-14 3-4 13, Bolton 3-6 3-4 10, Nembhard 7-11 0-0 14, Strawther 4-8 2-2 11, Hickman 3-5 0-0 6, Watson 5-7 1-1 11, Sallis 1-1 0-1 2, Gregg 1-3 0-1 2, Arlauskas 0-0 0-0 0, Lang 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-67 11-16 92.
SAN DIEGO (13-9)
Parrish 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 3-9 1-2 7, Calcaterra 5-10 0-0 11, McKinney 2-7 5-7 10, Earlington 4-11 3-4 12, Townsend 5-11 2-3 13, Gultekin 1-6 2-3 4, Berger 1-3 0-0 3, Pinchuk 1-4 0-0 2, Reath 0-0 0-0 0, Prunty 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-62 13-19 62.
Halftime: Gonzaga, 38-24. 3-Point Goals: Gonzaga 5-12 (Holmgren 3-5, Bolton 1-1, Strawther 1-4, Hickman 0-1, Watson 0-1), San Diego 5-14 (Calcaterra 1-1, Berger 1-2, Townsend 1-2, Earlington 1-4, McKinney 1-4, Gultekin 0-1). Rebounds: Gonzaga 43 (Holmgren 12), San Diego 31 (Brown 12). Assists: Gonzaga 17 (Nembhard 7), San Diego 4 (Parrish 2). Total Fouls: Gonzaga 18, San Diego 14. A: 5,433.