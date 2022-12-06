The Cougars have soaked up golden rays at the Sun Bowl (twice), spent holiday season at the Holiday Bowl (twice), remembered the Alamo (Bowl) and chowed on flavored snacks at the Cheez-It Bowl.

For its seventh-straight bowl game, Washington State is headed to the glitzy lights of Hollywood for the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl in Los Angeles, where it’ll face Mountain West champ Fresno State at 12:30 p.m. (ABC) on Dec. 17.

