Kevin Kempster

Kevin Kempster recently recorded his second career hole-in-one.

 Submitted photo

› Kevin Kempster, 63, of Lewiston, aced the 170-yard No. 6 at Quail Ridge Golf Course with a 7-iron. For Kempster, who works as a warehouse manager at Ferguson Enterprises, it was his second hole-in-one in 40 years of playing.

