Ray Zielinski recently aced No. 8 at Lewiston Golf and Country Club.

> Ray Zielinski, 89, of Lewiston, aced the par-3 No. 8 at Lewiston Golf and Country Club recently with an 11-wood. It was the seventh hole-in-one in 69 years of playing the game for the retired superintendent at Potlatch Paper.

