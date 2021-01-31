Tatham

Greg Tatham recorded his second ace in more than three months Saturday at Lewiston Golf and Country Club.

› Greg Tatham, 67, of Lewiston, aced the 153-yard, par-3 No. 16 during Saturday’s Iceburg Classic 2-Person Shamble tournament at the Lewiston Golf and Country Club. Tatham, who formerly was the assistant vice president for student affairs at the University of Idaho and has been retired for two years, earned his fifth hole-in-one in 55 years of playing.

Tags