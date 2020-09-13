Eisele

Rita Eisele recently carded her first hole-in-one at Bryden Canyon Golf Course.

› Rita Eisele, 68, of Lewiston, recorded an ace on the par-3, 144-yard No. 8 using a 5-wood at Bryden Canyon Golf Course on Aug. 5. It was the first hole-in-one in the 40 years Eisele, a retired school teacher, has been golfing.

