› Rita Eisele, 68, of Lewiston, recorded an ace on the par-3, 144-yard No. 8 using a 5-wood at Bryden Canyon Golf Course on Aug. 5. It was the first hole-in-one in the 40 years Eisele, a retired school teacher, has been golfing.
