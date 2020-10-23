Tatham

Lewiston resident Greg Tatham recently had a hole-in-one at the Lewiston Golf and Country Club.

› Greg Tatham, 67, of Lewiston, aced the 180-yard No. 12 at the Lewiston Golf and Country Club with a 22-degree hybrid. Tatham, who has been retired for two years and is a former assistant vice president of student affairs at the University of Idaho, had his fourth career hole-in-one in 55 years of playing.

