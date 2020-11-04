› Mike Baird, 78, of Lewiston, aced the 105-yard No. 8 on Tuesday at the Lewiston Golf and Country Club with a gap wedge. Baird, who is retired but previously was the senior vice president of operations for North America and Canada at Longs Drugs, registered his fifth hole-in-one in his 58-year golfing career.
