› Linda Nelson, 71, of Lewiston, aced the 105-yard No. 8 at Lewiston Golf and Country Club on Saturday with a 5-hybrid. Nelson, who is a registered nurse and an instructor for the Lewis-Clark State College Work Force Training program, carded her first ace in only her first year of golfing.
Tags
Recommended for you
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region