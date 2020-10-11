Nelson

Linda Nelson got her first hole-in-one in her first year of playing golf Saturday at Lewiston Golf and Country Club.

› Linda Nelson, 71, of Lewiston, aced the 105-yard No. 8 at Lewiston Golf and Country Club on Saturday with a 5-hybrid. Nelson, who is a registered nurse and an instructor for the Lewis-Clark State College Work Force Training program, carded her first ace in only her first year of golfing.

